Tech, oil and Fed decision slated for week ahead
Can oil prices rebound as crude producers report to Wall Street?
Big tech will begin reporting next week alongside a string of oil producers and economic data including the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the major indexes are beginning to waver with the Nasdaq Composite now in the red over the last five days, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial hold onto gains over the same time.
The tech-heavy index is now off roughly 0.30% on the week.
Monday, July 24
Dominos and IPOs
Dominos Pizza will lead earnings on Monday, after the fast-food delivery chain announced a partnership with Uber earlier in July. Domino's customers can now order food through Uber Eats and Postmates apps.
Domino’s franchises will handle food deliveries, and the initial rollout will begin this fall in four pilot markets before expanding around the U.S. by the end of 2023.
Also on Monday, Turnstone Biologics will launch its IPO.
Tuesday, July 25
Earnings, earnings, earnings
Big tech will kick off a monster day in earnings as Microsoft and Google report after the bell, with Snap and Texas Instruments also reporting after the markets close.
Earnings will continue across a swath of industries as Visa, GE, Alaska Air and JetBlue will let shareholders get a look at quarterly results.
Economic reporting on Tuesday will include House Price Index data and Weekly Crude Oil Stock.
Wednesday, July 26
And more earnings
Another big day of Wall Street earnings will begin with Coca-Cola before the opening bell. Union Pacific, Boeing and AT&T will also report before markets open.
Meta will lead earnings after the bell, after the company announced on Tuesday that it is releasing both the commercial version and the next generation of its open-source artificial intelligence large language model Llama.
Also on Wednesday, economic reporting will include New Home Sales, Crude Oil Inventories and Crude Oil Imports. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve is slated to make its next decision on interest rates.
Thursday, July 27
And even more earnings
A range of companies will report quarterly earnings to shareholders on Thursday as Amazon, MasterCard and McDonald’s all report.
Norfolk Southern and the Ford Motor Company will also give shareholders a peak into quarterly data, after both have been rocked by issues ranging from derailments to product recalls.
Economic reporting on Thursday will include Continuing Jobless Claims and Wholesale Inventories.
Friday, July 28
Oil and consumer goods
Oil producers like Chevron, ExxonMobil will lead another day packed full of Wall Street earnings.
The price of oil is up over the last month, rising around 10.5% after slipping roughly 1.45% the last three months and almost 4.6% year-to-date.
Meanwhile, Proctor & Gamble and Colgate-Palmolive will also report earnings.
On the economic front, Core Price Index in the U.S. and Personal Spending data is slated for release.