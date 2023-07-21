Tech, oil and Fed decision slated for week ahead

Big tech will begin reporting next week alongside a string of oil producers and economic data including the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the major indexes are beginning to waver with the Nasdaq Composite now in the red over the last five days, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial hold onto gains over the same time.

BUSINESSES LOOK TO SELF-REGULATE THE USE OF AI IN HIRING

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35227.69 +2.51 +0.01% SP500 S&P 500 4536.34 +1.47 +0.03%

The tech-heavy index is now off roughly 0.30% on the week.

Nasdaq .

TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE, WALMART REACH $168M SETTLEMENT DEAL OVER RETAILER'S ROLE IN OPIOID CRISIS

Monday, July 24

Dominos and IPOs

Dominos Pizza will lead earnings on Monday, after the fast-food delivery chain announced a partnership with Uber earlier in July. Domino's customers can now order food through Uber Eats and Postmates apps.

Domino’s franchises will handle food deliveries, and the initial rollout will begin this fall in four pilot markets before expanding around the U.S. by the end of 2023.

MCDONALD'S TO STOP SELLING POPULAR MCCAFÉ BAKERY ITEMS

Also on Monday, Turnstone Biologics will launch its IPO.

Tuesday, July 25

Earnings, earnings, earnings

Big tech will kick off a monster day in earnings as Microsoft and Google report after the bell, with Snap and Texas Instruments also reporting after the markets close.

Earnings will continue across a swath of industries as Visa, GE, Alaska Air and JetBlue will let shareholders get a look at quarterly results.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 343.77 -3.10 -0.89% GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 120.02 +0.82 +0.69%

META RELEASES AI MODEL FOR COMMERCIAL USE, PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT

Economic reporting on Tuesday will include House Price Index data and Weekly Crude Oil Stock.

Wednesday, July 26

And more earnings

Another big day of Wall Street earnings will begin with Coca-Cola before the opening bell. Union Pacific, Boeing and AT&T will also report before markets open.

Meta will lead earnings after the bell, after the company announced on Tuesday that it is releasing both the commercial version and the next generation of its open-source artificial intelligence large language model Llama.

FedEx .

Also on Wednesday, economic reporting will include New Home Sales, Crude Oil Inventories and Crude Oil Imports. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve is slated to make its next decision on interest rates.

Thursday, July 27

And even more earnings

A range of companies will report quarterly earnings to shareholders on Thursday as Amazon, MasterCard and McDonald’s all report.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 130.00 +0.04 +0.03% MA MASTERCARD INC. 397.49 -0.57 -0.14% MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 295.60 -1.37 -0.46%

Norfolk Southern and the Ford Motor Company will also give shareholders a peak into quarterly data, after both have been rocked by issues ranging from derailments to product recalls.

NORFOLK SOUTHERN RACKS UP INITIAL $387 MILLION CHARGE FOR OHIO DISASTER

Economic reporting on Thursday will include Continuing Jobless Claims and Wholesale Inventories.

Friday, July 28

Oil and consumer goods

Oil producers like Chevron, ExxonMobil will lead another day packed full of Wall Street earnings.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CVX CHEVRON CORP. 158.61 +2.21 +1.41% XOM EXXON MOBIL CORP. 103.90 +0.50 +0.48%

The price of oil is up over the last month, rising around 10.5% after slipping roughly 1.45% the last three months and almost 4.6% year-to-date.

Meanwhile, Proctor & Gamble and Colgate-Palmolive will also report earnings.

On the economic front, Core Price Index in the U.S. and Personal Spending data is slated for release.