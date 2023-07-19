Texas attorney general's office, Walmart reach $168M settlement deal over retailer's role in opioid crisis

The Office of the Attorney General of Texas (OAG) reached a settlement deal with Walmart for $168 million over the major retailer’s "negligent practices" that helped feed the nation’s opioid crisis.

The settlement was announced in a press release from the OAG on Wednesday, after the settlement was finalized.

The agreement resolves claims made by the state against Walmart, accusing the chain of exacerbating the opioid crisis in Texas and across the U.S. through actions like opioid marketing, selling and dispensing, which are what sparked the lawsuit.

The press release said political subdivisions such as local and county governments involved with the Texas Opioids Multidistrict Litigation can take advantage of the benefits and remediation funds owed by signing on to the settlement. Those subdivisions that have not signed on are encouraged to by visiting the OAG’s website before the deadline of July 31.

Joining the settlement will allow these cities and counties to get opioid abatement funding from the Texas Opioid Council, the release notes, in the form of direct payments and grant money.

Walmart did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital about the settlement.

Since pursuing litigation against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid epidemic, the OAG has been able to secure over $2.91 billion from companies like CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Allergan, Johnson & Johnson, Endo, Teva and more, the press release said.

The opioid crisis costs Texas $20 billion annually, according to a report from the Texas Hospital Association.

Earlier this month, the OAG secured $300 million for Texas in a settlement with CVS, and in May, the office secured $340 million from Walgreens. Both settlements pertained to the companies' roles in the opioid crisis.

