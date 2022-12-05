Tesla shares sink amid China production slowdown rumors
Shares of Tesla fell on Monday after a report hinted at a 20% decrease in Model Y production at the electric automaker's facility in Shanghai, China's largest city.
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy
Joseph Toppe is a longtime journalist and has worked for Capital.com out of London covering global markets, micro and macro-economics.
Joseph was also managing editor for Innovation & Tech Today where he produced an international newsstand magazine featuring interviews and covers with noted personalities like Ricky Gervais, Dave Bautista, and Paris Hilton.
Other career highlights include work as editor and business writer for South Carolina Manufacturing and the Upstate Business Journal where he covered industry leaders such as Boeing, BMW, Michelin, and Lockheed Martin.
Joseph is a graduate of the Kent State University School of Journalism.
Shares of Tesla fell on Monday after a report hinted at a 20% decrease in Model Y production at the electric automaker's facility in Shanghai, China's largest city.