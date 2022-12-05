Joseph Toppe is a longtime journalist and has worked for Capital.com out of London covering global markets, micro and macro-economics.

Joseph was also managing editor for Innovation & Tech Today where he produced an international newsstand magazine featuring interviews and covers with noted personalities like Ricky Gervais, Dave Bautista, and Paris Hilton.

Other career highlights include work as editor and business writer for South Carolina Manufacturing and the Upstate Business Journal where he covered industry leaders such as Boeing, BMW, Michelin, and Lockheed Martin.

Joseph is a graduate of the Kent State University School of Journalism.