McDonald's to stop selling popular McCafé Bakery items

McDonald's is bidding farewell to its McCafé Bakery.

Starting in July, McDonald's will phase out its lineup of baked goods, including the apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll.

An Instagram account with the username Markie_devo claims the products will be discontinued as soon as July 15. McDonald's said the timing will vary by restaurant.

"We’re always listening to our fans and adjusting our menu based on what they crave," McDonald’s USA told FOX Business.

The company said it will still have chocolate chip cookies, baked apple pie and frozen desserts at its restaurants nationwide.

However, some customers aren't taking the news too well.

"They got rid of the apple fritter from McDonald’s someone please wake me up from this nightmare!!!! I’ve done nothing to deserve this," one customer wrote on Twitter.

Not everyone is in agreement.

"It was convient [sic] if you were just in line trying to grab something different with a coffee in the morning. However I could never recommend them because they never tasted fresh," another user remarked.

The McCafé Bakery lineup was first added to restaurants nationwide in 2020. It marked the first time bakery items were added to McDonald's core menu in more than eight years.

However, the fast-food chain has been implementing changes to its menu in recent months in order to boost store traffic as rising costs continue to pressure consumer spending across markets.

In its most recent earnings call, the company announced that it's focusing on enhancing its core menu items like Big Mac through "cooking procedures and other slight changes such as improved buns."

The company still reported higher-than-expected sales throughout the three-month period ending in March as store traffic grew.

Sales at U.S. stores that were open for at least a year grew 12.6% driven by "successful operational execution in McDonald’s restaurants, effective marketing campaigns featuring the core menu and continued digital and delivery growth," the company said.