Stock Market News: First Republic's fate revealed, banks in focus, American's pilots vote to strike

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has accepted a bid from JPMorgan Chase Bank to assume all deposits of First Republic Bank, the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation announced early Monday morning.

The San Francisco-based bank has struggled since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in early March, and it was widely seen as the bank most likely to collapse next.

Investors and depositors grew increasingly worried First Republic Bank may not survive as an independent entity due to its high amount of uninsured deposits and exposure to low-interest rate loans.