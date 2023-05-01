Stock Market News: First Republic's fate revealed, banks in focus, American's pilots vote to strike
JPMorgan Chase leads the First Republic rescue, United Health Group suffers a data breach and the FAA activates faster routes. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has accepted a bid from JPMorgan Chase Bank to assume all deposits of First Republic Bank, the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation announced early Monday morning.
The San Francisco-based bank has struggled since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in early March, and it was widely seen as the bank most likely to collapse next.
Investors and depositors grew increasingly worried First Republic Bank may not survive as an independent entity due to its high amount of uninsured deposits and exposure to low-interest rate loans.
General Motors Co has laid off several hundred full-time contract workers at its engineering hub in suburban Detroit over the weekend, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing a company spokesperson.
GM said in April that about 5,000 salaried workers had opted for buyouts to leave the company, bringing it closer to its cost-cut target of $2 billion by the end of 2024.
Price hikes and demand for vehicles have helped automakers counter inflationary headwinds. GM posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings last week and raised its full-year profit and cash-flow forecasts.
Meta Platforms Inc is planning to raise $7 billion in a second bond offering, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The five-part bond issue's longest 40-year security could yield 215 basis points over Treasuries, according to the report.
The Facebook parent plans to use the funds to help finance capital expenditures, repurchase outstanding shares of its common stock, and for acquisitions or investments, according to the report.
Meta, which did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, raised $10 billion in its first corporate bond issue last year. The company beat expectations for first-quarter profit and revenue on Wednesday, and its shares gained about 13% last week.
The bankers running the sale process for Subway have given the private equity firms vying for the sandwich chain a $5 billion acquisition financing plan, hoping to overcome a challenging environment for leveraged buyouts and fetch the company's asking price of more than $10 billion, people familiar with the matter said.
So far, bids for Subway have ranged between $8.5 billion and $10 billion, one of the sources said. Subway's financial adviser, JPMorgan Chase & Co, is now hoping a $5 billion debt financing package it has put forward will show buyout firms they can borrow enough to structure an attractive deal even at a $10 billion-plus valuation, the sources said.
The debt financing is based on a mix of loans and bonds and its size is equivalent to 6.75x Subway's 12-month EBITDA of about $750 million, the sources added.
U.S. manufacturing pulled off a three-year low in April as new orders improved slightly and employment rebounded, but activity remained depressed amid higher borrowing costs and tight credit, which have raised the risk of a recession this year.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday that its manufacturing PMI rose to 47.1 last month from 46.3 in March, which was the lowest reading since May 2020. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index climbing to 46.8.
It was the sixth straight month that the PMI remained below the 50 threshold, which indicates contraction in manufacturing. The sector, which accounts for 11.3% of the economy, is being weighed down by the Federal Reserve's fastest interest rate hiking campaign since the 1980s.
Banks have also tightened lending following the recent financial market turmoil, while spending is shifting away from goods, which are typically bought on credit, to services.
Shares of major U.S. banks are mostly higher after JPMorgan Chase announced Monday that it would purchase most of the assets of the struggling First Republic Bank.
JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Citigroup are all in positive territory in morning trading.
As part of the deal, JPMorgan will make a $10.6 billion payment to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) for most of the San Francisco-based lender's assets, after government regulators seized control of the failed bank over the weekend, securing the third major U.S. financial institution to collapse in 60 days.
