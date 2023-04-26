Disney sues Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over loss of special district

Disney is suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the state revoked its self-governing authority in a highly publicized feud over the company's political activities.

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S., Inc., filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida on Wednesday, alleging DeSantis orchestrated a "targeted campaign of government retaliation" against the company that violates Disney's free speech rights. The lawsuit came after a board appointed by DeSantis to govern the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District – which houses the Walt Disney World resort – voted to nullify two development contracts Disney signed in February.

Disney, one of Florida's largest employers, said the nullified contracts "laid the foundation for billions of Disney's investment dollars and thousands of jobs."

"This government action was patently retaliatory, patently anti-business, and patently unconstitutional," the complaint states. "But the Governor and his allies have made clear they do not care and will not stop."

DISNEY'S ‘BACK ROOM DEAL’ TO STOP DESANTIS RIPPED BY LEGAL EXPERT: 'WORTHY OF SCROOGE MCDUCK

Taryn Fenske, the communications director for DeSantis, said, "We are unaware of any legal right that a company has to operate its own government or maintain special privileges not held by other businesses in the state."

"This lawsuit is yet another unfortunate example of their hope to undermine the will of the Florida voters and operate outside the bounds of the law," said Fenske.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 98.13 +0.10 +0.10%

DISNEY LAWYING OFF THOUSDANDS IN SECOND ROUND OF JOB CUTS

The lawsuit now involves courts in a battle between DeSantis and Disney that began when the House of Mouse campaigned to overturn Florida's Parental Rights in Education law, which detractors misleadingly labeled the "Don't Say Gay" bill. DeSantis, widely expected to run for president in 2024, responded by pushing the Florida legislature to strip Disney's self-governing authority and create a new board, full of his appointees, which now has control over the theme park's development.

But before the new board took control, Disney pushed through changes to the special tax district agreement that limited the board's action for decades.

The DeSantis board on Wednesday said Disney’s move to retain control over their property was effectively unlawful and performed without proper public notice.

"Disney picked the fight with this board. We were not looking out for a fight," said Martin Garcia, chair of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, adding "bottom line, what our lawyers have told us, is factually and legally what they created is an absolute legal mess. It will not work."

DISNEYLAND UNVEILS FIRST-EVER LGBT ‘PRIDE NITE’ AMID BATTLE WITH DESANTIS

Disney is asking the court to declare the legislature's actions "unlawful and unenforceable." The company points to statements DeSantis made in April suggesting that Florida should tax Disney's hotels, put "tolls on the roads," and even build a "state prison" next to Walt Disney World as evidence of targeted retaliation.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Disney regrets that it has come to this. But having exhausted efforts to seek a resolution, the Company is left with no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect its cast members, guests, and local development partners from a relentless campaign to weaponize government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain State officials," the company said in its complaint.

READ THE DISNEY LAWSUIT - APP USERS, CLICK HERE:

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business' Ken Martin and the Associated Press contributed to this report.