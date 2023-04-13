STOCK MARKET UPDATES: Inflation, jobs reports lift stocks, banks ready earnings, Musk tweets

Amazon shareholder proposals hit a record for second-consecutive year

Symbol Price Change %Change AMZN $102.40 4.57 4.67

E-retail giant Amazon is facing 18 shareholder proposals, beating its 2022 record of 15 proposals, as environmental, social and governance (ESG)-focused investors push for more changes in the company, according to Amazons' proxy statement released on Thursday.

The proposals cover a variety of topics including a request to change Amazon's executive compensation package, an audit to ensure that Amazon's technologies are not used for human rights violations and additional reporting of Amazon's animal welfare standards.

Shareholders need at least 53% of votes to win. However, the results are non-binding and Amazon's board is not required to move forward on the suggestions.

The number of shareholder proposals across industries has grown since 2020. However, support for those proposals fell from 2021 to 2022, according to a PWC report.