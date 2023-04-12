Expand / Collapse search
Economy

Fed expects a 'mild' recession to begin later this year, meeting minutes show

Fed officials scaled back rate-hike expectations amid banking turmoil

Former Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles discusses whether pressure on the banking system has abated and the Fed's interest rate strategy on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast. video

Fed is near its terminal rate: Randal Quarles

Recent upheaval within the banking system is likely to drag the U.S. economy into a recession later this year, according to the Federal Reserve.

Minutes from the U.S. central bank's March 21-22 meeting released on Wednesday showed that staff members believe a downturn is imminent in the wake of several bank failures. 

"Given their assessment of the potential economic effects of the recent banking-sector developments, the staff’s projection at the time of the March meeting included a mild recession starting later this year, with a recovery over the subsequent two years," the meeting minutes said.

Officials voted at the meeting to raise the benchmark interest rate a quarter percentage point to a range of 4.75% to 5% and signaled that rate increases could soon come to an end, suggesting that future hikes will ultimately hinge on incoming data reports.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.