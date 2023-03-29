STOCK MARKET NEWS: UBS, Macy’s names CEO, Lululemon shares soar, Silicon Valley Bank hearings

Pending home sales post third straight monthly gain in February

Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes increased for a third straight month in February, raising cautious optimism that the housing market slump could be bottoming out.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Wednesday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, rose 0.8% last month to the highest level since August.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast contracts, which become sales after a month or two, would fall 2.3%. The surprise increase occurred despite a rise in mortgage rates from early February through early March, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac . Before the recent rise, mortgage rates had mostly been on the decline since November.

Contracts jumped 6.5% in the Northeast. They also edged higher in the Midwest and South, but dropped 2.4% in the West.