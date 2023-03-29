STOCK MARKET NEWS: UBS, Macy’s names CEO, Lululemon shares soar, Silicon Valley Bank hearings
Investors will hear more on Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse in the second day of hearings, this as UBS hires a new CEO to help stabilize the bank with Credit Swisse under fire. Macy’s also names new CEO and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz will testify on labor issues at the coffee giant. Lululemon shares jump after results. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
The major U.S. stock averages and bank shares are up on Wednesday as the House meets to discuss the string of recent banking collapses.
Despite the ongoing financial crisis, banking shares like Wells Fargo, Bank of America JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are all in positive territory.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|WFC
|$37.37
|0.19
|0.51
|BAC
|$28.36
|0.24
|0.87
|JPM
|$129.14
|0.26
|0.20
|C
|$45.62
|0.40
|0.88
In commodities, the price of oil is up, hovering near $74.03 a barrel as gold recedes lower to around $1,968.60 per ounce.
Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes increased for a third straight month in February, raising cautious optimism that the housing market slump could be bottoming out.
The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Wednesday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, rose 0.8% last month to the highest level since August.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast contracts, which become sales after a month or two, would fall 2.3%. The surprise increase occurred despite a rise in mortgage rates from early February through early March, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac . Before the recent rise, mortgage rates had mostly been on the decline since November.
Contracts jumped 6.5% in the Northeast. They also edged higher in the Midwest and South, but dropped 2.4% in the West.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|CTAS
|$458.00
|14.37
|3.24
Cintas Corp. on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $325.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $3.14. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.01 per share.
The uniform rental company posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.14 billion.
Cintas expects full-year earnings to be $12.70 to $12.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.74 billion to $8.8 billion.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|AMC
|$5.15
|0.60
|13.19
|APE
|$1.47
|0.06
|4.26
|AMZN
|$97.24
|-0.80
|-0.82
Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc jumped as much as 21% on Tuesday, following a report that ecommerce giant Amazon.com Inc was looking to buy the theater chain.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has dispatched his investment advisers and top entertainment chiefs to explore acquisition plans for AMC, entertainment industry news website The Intersect reported, citing sources familiar with the discussions.
AMC and Amazon declined to comment on the report.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|SBNY
|$0.13
|-,260.57
|-99.95
|NYCB
|$9.00
|0.16
|1.81
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) has hired Newmark Group Inc to sell about $60 billion of Signature Bank loans, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.
The commercial property market is likely to see a ripple effect from the sale of a loan book this large, at a time when property values are already being squeezed, the report added.
FDIC and Newmark Group did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the report.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|JPM
|$128.88
|0.39
|0.30
Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co, will be interviewed under oath over the bank's relationship with late sex offender and former client Jeffrey Epstein, a lawyer involved in the case said on Tuesday.
The deposition is expected in early May, according to Brad Edwards, a lawyer representing women who claim they were sexually abused by Epstein and are suing the largest U.S. bank for allegedly enabling the financier's sex trafficking.
JPMorgan declined to comment.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|UBS
|$19.27
|-0.13
|-0.67
|CS
|$0.85
|-0.01
|-1.20
UBS said Wednesday that it's bringing back former CEO Sergio Ermotti to lead the Swiss bank as it executes a government-orchestrated plan to take over struggling rival Credit Suisse.
Ermotti, who was the bank's top executive for nine years and led a turnaround following the 2008 global financial crisis, will take over next Wednesday from CEO Ralph Hamers.
Hamers took up the job in November 2020 and will remain at UBS during a transition period “to ensure a successful closure of the transaction and a smooth handover,” the bank said in a statement.
“Whilst Ralph was capable of doing the job, we felt that Sergio was better suited to navigating these things,” Chairman Colm Kelleher said on a conference call, alluding to the UBS board decision. “I cannot reemphasize how big this deal is in terms of financial history and financial engineering that’s required.”
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|EBS
|$8.90
|0.04
|0.45
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved the over-the-counter use of Emergent BioSolutions Inc's Narcan, making it the first opioid overdose reversal drug to be sold nationwide without a prescription.
The approval for OTC use of Narcan, Emergent's naloxone-based nasal spray, will help increase its availability and align the federal government's stance with states that have provisions to offer the drug without prescription through a pharmacist.
Drug-related overdose deaths in the United States rose about 15% year-over-year to more than 100,000 in 2021, as per official data.
Macy's CEO Jeffrey Gennette will retire next year and will be replaced by the CEO of Bloomingdale's Tony Spring.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|LULU
|$320.31
|3.09
|0.97
Lululemon Athletica Inc forecast annual sales and profit above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, betting on strong demand for its pricier yoga wear even as inflation hurts consumer spending, sending its shares up about 9% in extended trading.
Even as stubbornly high prices of essential goods force customers to cut down on discretionary purchases such as apparel, wealthier shoppers are still spending on Lululemon's tops, yoga pants and shorts, bolstering traffic both online and in stores.
While Lululemon has offered more discounts to clear excess inventories, analysts have noted that the company's top-selling products and core categories are still selling at full price, with promotions centered around accessories such as footwear and bags.
Lululemon's Align high-rise yoga pants, listed among the best-selling items on its website, retails between $98 and $118.
