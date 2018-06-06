Financials

Fmr. Rep. Harold Ford Jr. poised for Wall Street return after Morgan Stanley ouster and settlement
The former congressman is on the cusp of returning to the private financial sector.
More CEOs may consider a White House run.
Strict trading regulations were imposed on banks in the wake of the financial crisis.
JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo among the day's losers.
President Trump signed the bill on Thursday.
The president will sign a bill into law that partially repeals Dodd-Frank, a banking reform bill enacted in wake of the 2009 financial crisis.
The overhaul calls for the elimination of roughly 7,000 jobs.
The premium for MB Financial is more than twice the average, according to Dealogic figures.
This resolves a probe into the structuring and sale of mortgage-backed securities.
Ads will emphasize “commitment to re-establish trust.”
The bank is part of a group that will help finance Remington Outdoor as it merges from bankruptcy.
There are many good reasons to keep working after retirement, but some Americans are having trouble getting to that stage of life.
Profit was also down from the year-ago period.
Professor Manuela Veloso of Carnegie Mellon will build on the bank’s work with machine learning.
The third-largest U.S. bank is growing, according to CEO Tim Sloan.
Berkshire Hathaway wasn’t paying attention, according to the analyst.
Information includes names, addresses, phone numbers and account balances, bank says
An agreement is expected to be announced as soon as Friday.
Tax cuts and more active trading lifted the bank’s earnings and revenue.
U.S. consumers' confidence slipped this month, mainly due to concerns about the Trump administration's trade policies on the U.S. economy.