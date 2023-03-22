STOCK MARKET NEWS: Fed decision, First Republic in limbo, GameStop, Virgin Orbit soar

Boeing to take charges on KC-46 tanker over quality issue -finance chief

Boeing Co. will take additional charges to the KC-46 tanker program due to a supplier quality issue with the center fuel tank, the company's finance chief said Wednesday.

Boeing Chief Financial Officer Brian West did not disclose the precise value of the additional charges, which will be announced as part of the company's first quarter earnings, but margins at Boeing's defense business would be negative as a result.

While 767 freighter deliveries "will recover in the second quarter," tanker deliveries will take longer "but we will recover the year," West said at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference , adding that the issue would not impact Boeing's annual cash flow target of $3 billion to $5 billion in 2023.

West also acknowledged a slight schedule slip for Boeing's 737 MAX 10, which will "likely" be certified and delivered next year. Boeing Commercial Airplanes head Stan Deal had predicted in December that MAX 10 certification could occur in late 2023 or early 2024.

MAX 7 certification and delivery is still expected to occur in 2023, and "we are working very, very closely with Southwest to make sure that we can help them with their fleet management," West said.