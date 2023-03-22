STOCK MARKET NEWS: Fed decision, First Republic in limbo, GameStop, Virgin Orbit soar
Stocks steady ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates and Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference with inflation and the banking crisis in play. GameStop, Virgin Orbit and Nike shares on the move. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
incoming update…
The Fed's decision on interest rates will come at 2pm ET followed by Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference at 2:30pm ET.
This meeting is one of the most anticipated and complicated in Powell's history.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|PACW
|$11.59
|-0.62
|-5.11
Pacific Western Bank is down after reporting a 20% drop in deposits.
Total deposits fell to $27.1 billion on Mar. 20 from $33.9 billion on Dec. 31, 2022.
In total, as of March 20, 2023, FDIC-insured deposits exceeded 65% of total deposits, including accounts eligible for pass-through insurance, and FDIC-insured venture-specific deposits accounted for more than 82% of total venture-specific deposits, including accounts eligible for pass-through insurance.
The bank also has $600 million of deposits that are backed by other tradeable securities.
“The Bank continues to benefit from solid liquidity and stabilized deposit balances, with over $11.4 billion in available cash as of Mar. 20, 2023, which exceeds total uninsured deposits of $9.5 billion as of March 20, 2023,” PacWest said.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|BA
|$199.88
|-4.82
|-2.35
Boeing Co. will take additional charges to the KC-46 tanker program due to a supplier quality issue with the center fuel tank, the company's finance chief said Wednesday.
Boeing Chief Financial Officer Brian West did not disclose the precise value of the additional charges, which will be announced as part of the company's first quarter earnings, but margins at Boeing's defense business would be negative as a result.
While 767 freighter deliveries "will recover in the second quarter," tanker deliveries will take longer "but we will recover the year," West said at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference , adding that the issue would not impact Boeing's annual cash flow target of $3 billion to $5 billion in 2023.
West also acknowledged a slight schedule slip for Boeing's 737 MAX 10, which will "likely" be certified and delivered next year. Boeing Commercial Airplanes head Stan Deal had predicted in December that MAX 10 certification could occur in late 2023 or early 2024.
MAX 7 certification and delivery is still expected to occur in 2023, and "we are working very, very closely with Southwest to make sure that we can help them with their fleet management," West said.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|WOOF
|$9.25
|-0.92
|-9.05
|FRPT
|$61.60
|0.22
|0.36
Petco Health and Wellness is trading lower after missing Wall Street revenue and profit forecasts.
Fourth quarter net revenue rose 4.2% to $1.58 billion, which is lower than the estimated $1.59 billion.
Comparable sales grew 5.3% year over year and 18.8% on a two-year basis, resulting in the seventeenth consecutive quarter of comparable sales growth.
Net income rose 20% to $32.7 million.
The company reported profits of 23 cents per share, 5 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 28 cents. Profits of 24 cents per share were anticipated by the twelve analysts providing estimates for the quarter.
Separately, the pet store chain announced a partnership with Freshpet to produce and deliver fresh, customized subscription meal plans directly to pet parents' doors.
Available exclusively on petco.com, Freshpet Custom Meals are crafted for optimal nutrition by veterinary nutritionists for dogs.
Reuters contributed to this report.
Video game retailer GameStop surprised investors with a quarterly profit of $0.16 cents per share or $48.2 million, reversing a $0.49 per share loss or $147.5 million, from the same period a year-ago.
Shares rose over 30%.
CEO Matt Furlong, on the earnings call, shared some thoughts on the future.
"Looking ahead, we're aggressively focused on year-over-year profitability improvement while still pursuing pragmatic long-term growth. We are taking a number of steps in fiscal year 2023 to improve our efficiency and support these overarching goals" he said as he outlined the goals below.
GameStop's To Do List
Cutting excess costs in Europe
Getting full console allocations to help us meet customer demand during this extended cycle
Assessing partnerships with gaming and retail companies that can enable us to capture cost-effective top line growth
Leveraging our unique refurbishment capabilities to drive growth in pre-owned
Building a stronger presence in higher-margin categories like collectibles and toys where we have already seen pockets of growth
The major U.S. benchmarks struggled for direction on Wednesday as investors await the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.
Shares of GameStop rallied after it posted a surprise quarterly profit, while Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit and Carvana rose as the companies work to restructure.
In banking, First Republic remains in limbo as the firm continues to seek a buyer or backer. Bigger money center banks including JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and Bank of America were mixed.
In commodities, oil is off approximately 0.03% to $69.65 a barrel as gold adds roughly 0.08% to $1,942.60 an ounce.
Meanwhile, the price of silver is up around 0.22% to $22.47 an ounce.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|OLLI
|$53.26
|1.02
|1.95
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $53.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 84 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.
The retailer posted revenue of $549.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $542.9 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $102.8 million, or $1.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.83 billion.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.49 to $2.58 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|CVNA
|$7.93
|0.86
|12.16
Carvana Co said on Wednesday it expects a smaller core loss in the current quarter due to a raft of cost-cut measures it implemented amid falling used-car sales, sending its shares up nearly 28% before the bell.
Carvana expects first-quarter core loss between $50 million and $100 million, down from a core loss of $348 million a year earlier.
However, demand for used cars has cooled in recent months, as people cut back on discretionary expenses amid recession worries, heaping pain on the industry already struggling with inventory purchased at higher prices.
Separately, Carvana announced it was offering creditors an option to exchange unsecured notes for those backed by collateral, in a move that will see repayment on some obligations pushed to 2028 from as early as 2025.
The offer would be for a principal amount of up to $1 billion in notes, with a condition that at least $500 million existing notes be validly tendered.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|WGO
|$58.25
|1.12
|1.96
Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $52.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.52. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.88 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.
The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $866.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $780.7 million.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|TZOO
|$4.58
|0.07
|1.55
Travelzoo exceeded Wall Street revenue and profit expectations on quickening revenue growth in North America and Europe.
Fourth quarter revenue rose 36% to $18.6 million, topping the analyst estimate of $18.28 million and the company’s guidance of $18.5 million.
Net income for the three months ended Dec. 31 was $2.5 million compared to a net loss of $3.3 million.
Earnings per share came in at 20 cents, topping the estimate of 10 cents.
"Revenue growth accelerated in both North America and in Europe, leading to much stronger earnings," said Holger Bartel, Travelzoo's Global CEO. "As the recovery from the pandemic continues, we will leverage Travelzoo's global reach and trusted brand to further improve earnings in future periods."
Reuters contributed to this report.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|VORB
|$0.44
|-0.08
|-14.64
Billionaire Richard Branson's cash-strapped Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc is nearing a deal for a $200-million investment from Texas-based venture capital investor Matthew Brown via a private share placement, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The space startup did not comment on the likely deal, but said on Wednesday it would resume operations on March 23 and prepare for its next mission by recalling some of its employees, sending its shares up 60% in premarket trading.
Matthew Brown Companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A deal would be a boost of confidence for the satellite launch company that has been grappling with dwindling cash and mounting losses in recent quarters in a highly competitive market.
Virgin Orbit's market capitalization slumped to a record low of $150 million on Tuesday from more than $3 billion two years ago when it went public through a blank-check deal.
Nike shares slipped on Wednesday after net income third quarter went from $1.40 billion in fiscal 2022 to $1.24 billion, with its diluted earnings per common share at $0.79. The diluted EPS figure marked a 9% drop year over year.
Live Coverage begins here