STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures decline, Microsoft shares fall, Twitter ads fall
Microsoft shares fall in premarket trading following results. Oil refining margins rise due to outages. Gas prices keep gaining. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
U.S. equity futures traded lower after Microsoft revenue figures missed expectations.
The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.8% on the S&P 500 when the opening bell rings.
Futures on the tech heavy Nasdaq are looking at a decline of 1.2%.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded around $80.00, after a 1.8% drop on Tuesday.
Brent crude traded around $86.00 per barrel after falling 2.3% in the prior session.
Microsoft shares are down 2% in premarket trading after the company narrowly missed Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, squeezed by a slump in the personal computer market that hammered its Windows software business.
Revenue rose 2% to $52.7 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with the average analyst estimate of $52.94 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.
Morning earnings are scheduled from Abbott Labs, AT&T, and aerospace and defense heavyweights Boeing.
In the afternoon the attention will turn to EV maker Tesla. And we’ll hear from another Dow member, computer services giant IBM.
In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.4%.
Markets were closed in Hong Kong and Shanghai for Lunar New Year holidays.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% to 4,016.95, its second loss in three trading days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% to 33,733.96 and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.3% to 11,334.27.
They lost nearly a third of their market value in a dismal 2022 for tech stocks.
Microsoft is wrestling with a steep drop in the computing division, which includes products like Windows operating systems and devices, according to Reuters.
PC shipments tumbled nearly 29% between October and December, according to Gartner, the largest quarterly shipment decline since the consulting firm began tracking the market in the mid-1990s.
Advertising spending on Twitter took a drastic hit in December following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform.
Data from an advertising research firm showed top advertisers slashed their spending by 71%.
According to the Standard Media Index (SMI) data, ad spending on Twitter in November fell 55% from last year.
Morning reports will come from telecommunications giant AT&T, and Dow member Boeing and also General Dynamics.
Health care will also be in focus with insurer Elevance Health (formerly Anthem) and equipment maker Abbott Labs reporting ahead of the opening bell.
One-seventh of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported results.
The nationwide price for a gallon of gasoline gained on Wednesday to $3.481, according to AAA.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline on Tuesday was $3.446.
A year ago, the price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.335.
One week ago, a gallon of gasoline cost $3.359. A month ago, that same gallon of gasoline cost $3.102.
Gas hit an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14.
Diesel gained, but remained below $5.00 per gallon to $4.662, but that is still a far from the $3.678 of a year ago.
Crude oil prices inched lower on Wednesday adding to recent declines due to economic concerns.
Analysts from the Bank of America Securities said the reopening of the Chinese economy after years of tough COVID restrictions could unleash a large wave of pent-up demand over the next 18 months, according to Reuters.
An OPEC+ panel is likely to endorse the producer group's current oil output policy when it meets next week. OPEC+ in October decided to trim output by 2 million barrels per day from November through 2023 on a weaker economic outlook.
U.S. crude stocks rose by about 3.4 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 20, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures. That was triple the forecast in a preliminary Reuters poll on Monday.
Official data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration will be released later on Wednesday.
Goldman Sachs sees home prices decline this year and says four cities are of a particular concern.
San Jose, California; San Diego, California; Austin, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona, will likely see noticeable increases before drastic decreases of more than 25%.
These declines would be similar to those witnessed during the Great Recession in 2008.
Bitcoin was trading around $22,000, after trading down in two of the last three days.
For the week, Bitcoin has gained more than 6%.
For the month, the cryptocurrency is up more than 38%, but remains down more than 37% in the last 52 weeks.
Ethereum was trading around $1,500, after losing less than 1% in the past week.
Dogecoin was trading at 8 cents, after gaining 0.8% in the past week.
