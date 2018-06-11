Ken Martin

The Summit, the Fed and the rest of the week ahead
Interest rates and inflation reports are also on this week's agenda.
Trump attacked trading partners as well as NATO allies on Twitter.
The Caps stole home-ice advantage with their first-ever Final win.
Announcement could come as early as Thursday morning.
Empire City casino is in Yonkers, New York and includes Yonkers Raceway.
The gossip webster was once estimated to be worth $100 million.
Financial shares and small-cap equities posted big gains.
Grain, mining and crude producers to be hit hardest by strike.
The deal adds more than 1 million Medicaid members in Michigan and Illinois.
The May report is expected to top April's but still be below average.