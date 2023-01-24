NYSE glitch halts stock trading
NYSE controls the bulk of US stock trading market share
Multiple stocks experienced trading halts on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning due to a technical glitch.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|33681.9
|+52.34
|+0.16%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4019.35
|-0.46
|-0.01%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|11366.339703
|+1.93
|+0.02%
The issue, which appeared to be brief, involved several stocks including 3M, Verizon and Wells Fargo, according to the NYSE’s regulatory updates.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|MMM
|3M CO.
|122.62
|+1.97
|+1.63%
|VZ
|VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
|39.63
|-0.37
|-0.93%
|WFC
|WELLS FARGO & CO.
|45.03
|+1.11
|+2.53%
At the open, Nike shares were down over 8%, but have since recovered. As of 9:50 a.m. ET the exchange reported on its market status page that "All systems are currently operational."
Nike
The NYSE directed FOX Business to the latest trading update citing an ongoing investigation with the opening auction while noting all systems are currently operational at 10:21 am ET.
It is unclear what caused the glitch.