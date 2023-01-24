NYSE glitch halts stock trading

Multiple stocks experienced trading halts on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning due to a technical glitch.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33681.9 +52.34 +0.16% SP500 S&P 500 4019.35 -0.46 -0.01% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11366.339703 +1.93 +0.02%

The issue, which appeared to be brief, involved several stocks including 3M, Verizon and Wells Fargo, according to the NYSE’s regulatory updates.

MORE US COMPANIES BRACE FOR JOB CUTS AMID LIKELY RECESSION, SURVEY SHOWS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MMM 3M CO. 122.62 +1.97 +1.63% VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. 39.63 -0.37 -0.93% WFC WELLS FARGO & CO. 45.03 +1.11 +2.53%

At the open, Nike shares were down over 8%, but have since recovered. As of 9:50 a.m. ET the exchange reported on its market status page that "All systems are currently operational."

3M CUTTING THOUSANDS OF JOBS

Nike

The NYSE directed FOX Business to the latest trading update citing an ongoing investigation with the opening auction while noting all systems are currently operational at 10:21 am ET.

It is unclear what caused the glitch.