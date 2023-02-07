STOCK MARKET NEWS: Fed’s Powell speech, Bed Bath & Beyond latest, Boeing job cuts
Fed chair Jerome Powell speaks, Bed Bath & Beyond shares active, BP hits milestone as Boeing announces 2,000 job cuts. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
China's Baidu Inc said on Tuesday it would complete internal testing of a ChatGPT-style project called "Ernie Bot" in March, as interest in generative artificial intelligence (AI) gathers steam.
A flurry of Chinese AI stocks also rallied, as the global frenzy around the Microsoft-backed chatbot sensation ChatGPT spurred speculative bets on the new technology.
Just two months after its launch, ChatGPT — which can generate articles, essays, jokes and even poetry in response to prompts — has been rated the fastest-growing consumer app in history.I
t has prompted many tech firms to double down on the heavily hyped generative AI technology, which until recently existed more in the background than as a solid contributor to the bottom line.
Google owner Alphabet Inc said on Monday it would launch a chatbot service and more AI for its search engine, while Microsoft plans its own AI reveal on Tuesday, underscoring growing rivalry to lead a new wave of computing.
Baidu, China's answer to Google, joined the frenzy on Tuesday.
BP on Tuesday reported a record profit of $28 billion for 2022 while boosting its dividend in a sign of confidence as it sharply raised overall spending plans and scaled back ambitions to reduce oil and gas output by 2030.
The company said it will increase annual spending in both sectors by $1 billion with a sharper focus on developing low-carbon biofuels and hydrogen.
But it scaled back plans to cut oil output, now aiming to produce 2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2030, down just 25% from 2019 levels compared with previous plans for a 40%.
BP's $4.8 billion fourth-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, its definition of net income, narrowly missed a $5 billion company-provided analyst forecast and compared with $4 billion a year earlier and $8.2 billion in the third quarter.
For the year, BP's $27.6 billion profit exceeded its 2008 record of $26 billion despite a $25 billion writedown of its Russian assets.
Chegg Inc. on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.9 million.
The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 40 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.
The provider of online textbook rental services posted revenue of $205.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $201.6 million.
For the year, the company reported net income of $266.6 million, or $1.34 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $766.9 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Chegg said it expects revenue in the range of $184 million to $186 million.The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $745 million to $760 million.
The U.S. trade deficit grew by 10% in December, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
December exports reached $250.2 billion, $2.2 billion less than November exports, while December imports reached $317.6 billion, $4.2 billion more than November imports.
The December increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $7.4 billion to $90.6 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $1.0 billion to $23.2 billion.
Meanwhile, the goods and services deficit increased 12.2% to $103 billion in 2022.Also in 2022, exports increased 17.7% to $453.1 billion, as imports increased $556.1 billion or 16.3 percent.
The average goods and services deficit decreased $2.1 billion to $68.6 billion for the three months ending in December, while average exports decreased $2.6 billion to $253.0 billion in December and average imports decreased $4.7 billion to $321.6 billion.
Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit decreased $6.4 billion from the three months ending in December 2021.
Over that time, average exports increased $24.2 billion from December 2021, while average imports increased $17.8 billion from the same period.
Hertz Global Holdings Inc on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, aided by strong demand for rental cars amid surging leisure travel and constrained production from automakers.
The car rental industry, tied closely to airline traffic and hotel bookings, has benefited from pent-up desire to travel and explore after an easing of coronavirus restrictions even as inflation remains high.
Rising costs and supply shortages faced by automakers have also made it even more unaffordable for car buyers in an uncertain economy.
However, companies like Ford Motor Co and Tesla Inc last month slashed prices on some electric vehicle models in an aggressive discounting effort to retain market share and bring more buyers to the market.
"We look to our investments in electrification and technology to yield increasing operating leverage and improved returns," Hertz Chief Executive Stephen Scherr said in a statement.
Hertz, which operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands, posted an adjusted profit of 50 cents per share, ahead of the average analyst estimate of 46 cents, as per Refinitiv data.
The company reported net income of $116 million for the quarter through December, compared with a loss of $710 million a year earlier.
