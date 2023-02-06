Boeing to slash 2,000 jobs to 'simplify' corporate structure, reportedly outsource some jobs overseas

Boeing is planning to slash around 2,000 jobs this year, primarily in finance and human resources, to simplify its corporate structure.

The U.S. planemaker confirmed to FOX Business Digital on Monday that the job cuts will come through a combination of attrition and layoffs.

"We have and will continue to communicate transparently with our teams that we expect lower staffing within some corporate support functions so that we can focus our resources in engineering and manufacturing and directly supporting our products, services and technology development efforts," a Boeing spokesperson said.

The Seattle Times reports that around one-third of those jobs will be outsourced to Tata Consulting Services in India.

The company said late last month it intended "to hire around 10,000 employees with a focus within our business units and in engineering and manufacturing as we look to further stabilize operations, increase production and invest in innovation" in 2023.

At the end of 2022, employment data available on the company’s website showed Boeing’s workforce totaled over 156,000. That marked a roughly 15,000 increase that, according to a Boeing spokesperson, was "driven by significant hiring in engineering and manufacturing."

"Over time, some of our corporate functions have grown quite large," Mike Friedman, a Boeing spokesperson, told The Times. "And with that growth tends to come bureaucracy or disparate systems that are inefficient."

