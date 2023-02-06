Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Boeing

Boeing to slash 2,000 jobs to 'simplify' corporate structure, reportedly outsource some jobs overseas

The job cuts will come through a combination of attrition and layoffs

close
Alexandria Real Estate founder Joel Marcus provides insight into the commercial real estate market. video

How do tech layoffs impact commercial real estate?

Alexandria Real Estate founder Joel Marcus provides insight into the commercial real estate market.

Boeing is planning to slash around 2,000 jobs this year, primarily in finance and human resources, to simplify its corporate structure. 

The U.S. planemaker confirmed to FOX Business Digital on Monday that the job cuts will come through a combination of attrition and layoffs. 

Boeing 737 Max landing

FILE: A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle, Sept. 30, 2020. (AP Newsroom)

"We have and will continue to communicate transparently with our teams that we expect lower staffing within some corporate support functions so that we can focus our resources in engineering and manufacturing and directly supporting our products, services and technology development efforts," a Boeing spokesperson said. 

The Seattle Times reports that around one-third of those jobs will be outsourced to Tata Consulting Services in India. 

TECH LAYOFFS CONTINUE AS IBM, SAP ANNOUNCE MASSIVE CUTS

The company said late last month it intended "to hire around 10,000 employees with a focus within our business units and in engineering and manufacturing as we look to further stabilize operations, increase production and invest in innovation" in 2023. 

At the end of 2022, employment data available on the company’s website showed Boeing’s workforce totaled over 156,000. That marked a roughly 15,000 increase that, according to a Boeing spokesperson, was "driven by significant hiring in engineering and manufacturing." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

"Over time, some of our corporate functions have grown quite large," Mike Friedman, a Boeing spokesperson, told The Times. "And with that growth tends to come bureaucracy or disparate systems that are inefficient." 

FOX Business’ Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report. 