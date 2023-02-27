STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow, S&P rebound, durable goods, Buffett defends buybacks
U.S. stocks rebound following the worst week of the year as bond yields retreat, orders of big-ticket items fall short, Under Armour ushers in new CEO and Warren Buffett warns on inflation and slams critics of stock buybacks. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
America's top economists are growing more divided about the state of the U.S. economy amid inflation and a the jobs market.
Sports apparel giant Under Armour ushers in new CEO Stephanie Linnartz who is faced with a number of challenges including a stock price lagging rival Nike and the S&P 500.
In the Oracle of Omaha's annual letter, Warren Buffett had a strong message for critics of stock buybacks.
