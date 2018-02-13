US tech companies face losing billions by not complying with European privacy rules
Facebook and Google could pay $8.8 billion in potential fines combined.
Facebook and Google could pay $8.8 billion in potential fines combined.
They all reject the U.S. view that the import tariffs are justified by U.S. national security concerns and are therefore exempt from the WTO rules.
German companies also face the prospect of possible extra levies -- Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum in March but the European Union has been granted exemptions until June 1.
Former David Cameron Strategy Director Steve Hilton on the impact of the royal wedding.
FBN's Stuart Varney on the interest in the royal wedding around the world.
FOX News' Greg Palkot with the latest on the royal wedding.
FBN’s Cheryl Casone with the latest on the royal wedding in Britain.
Collection ranges from Bentley's first SUV to Queen Elizabeth’s favorite, a Land Rover Defender.
European officials have said they looking for ways to help their companies escape the brunt of the U.S. sanctions.
BNP Paribas North America CEO Jean-Yves Fillion discusses the strength of the global economy and how market volatility has helped his business.
Despite their decision to hold fire on Thursday, policymakers insisted that further rate increases are likely.
Fox News contributor Nigel Farage on European leaders calling for President Trump to remain in the Iran nuclear deal and Trump's plans to visit the U.K.
Martin Winterkorn is reportedly in Germany, where he is protected from extradition.
The U.S. punishment of Moscow is unparalleled, according to the Hermitage Capital CEO.
The U.S. needs its allies to deal with other national security issues, the Connecticut senator said.
"We agree that there is a problem of overcapacity in steel and aluminum. We are ready to work with the USA and other partners to deal with those issues, and to develop fast and appropriate solutions."
The three European leaders "agreed that the U.S. ought not to take any trade measures against the European Union," which is "resolved to defend its interests within the multilateral trade framework."
This comes as a deadline looms next month for President Donald Trump to decide on whether to restore U.S. economic sanctions on Tehran.
Greece will upgrade more than half of its American-made F-16 fighter planes.
Heritage Foundation Margaret Thatcher Senior Fellow Robin Simcox and American Council on Germany President Steven Sokol on President Trump's relationship with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.