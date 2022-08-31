STOCK MARKET NEWS: Student loan forgiveness, cryptocurrency fraud prevention, and SpaceX's Starlink

House panel urges regulatory oversight, consumer protection for cryptocurrency purchases

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are looking into what is being done to prevent cryptocurrency fraud.

A House oversight subcommittee asked regulators and industry leaders to explain what they are doing to stop it along with other scams against consumers.

The issue was brought up by Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, head of the Economic and Consumer Policy subcommittee.

He asked leaders of the Treasury Department, Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and Federal Trade Commission for more information on the steps they are taking to curb consumer abuse linked to cryptocurrencies.

In March, President Biden issued an executive order calling for several agencies to look at ways to regulate digital assets and gave them 180 days to do so.

