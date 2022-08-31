Bed Bath & Beyond discloses stock offering plan ahead of strategy update, shares fall

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc shares tumbled 16% in premarket trading on Wednesday ahead of its strategic update after the struggling home goods retailer said it would issue and sell common shares.

The company, which is a favorite among retail traders, did not reveal the size of the potential stock offering, which would be its first since 2014.

"The business is in real trouble and the fact that they are going to issue and sell stock without actually giving an amount of stock, that's pretty catastrophic," said Jim Dixon, equity sales trader at Mirabaud.

"They are running out of cash and desperately need to raise cash just to keep the business going."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BBBY BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 12.11 -1.24 -9.29%

The retailer had a long-term debt of $1.38 billion and only $107.5 million in cash as of the end of May.

Later in the day, the company is expected to disclose a roughly $375 million loan when it provides an update on its turnaround plans.

Its shares have gained more than 13% in the last two sessions following a roller-coaster ride triggered by billionaire Ryan Cohen's sale of his 9.8% stake.