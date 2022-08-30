Expand / Collapse search
Snap to lay off 20% of its workforce: report

The job cuts will reportedly begin Wednesday

Snap, Inc. is reportedly planning to lay of roughly 20% of its workforce starting Wednesday following reports from earlier this month that the Snapchat parent company was preparing to slash jobs.

Snapchat app

The Snapchat messaging application on a phone screen Aug. 3, 2017.  (REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo / Reuters)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
SNAP SNAP INC. 10.03 -0.25 -2.43%

Citing people familiar with the situation, The Verge reported Tuesday that approximately one-fifth of Snap's 6,400-plus employees are on the chopping block after reporting weeks earlier that such plans were in the works.

Snap, the parent company of social media app Snapchat, declined to comment to FOX Business regarding both reports.

The report of forthcoming layoffs comes after Snap CEO Evan Spiegel told employees in the spring that the company would slow hiring for the year.

Evan Spiegel

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel  (Sipa USA via AP / AP Newsroom)

Snap then declined to give a forecast in July, citing "incredibly challenging" conditions, giving investors jitters and sending shares down 25%. 

Snapchat logo

Snap Inc. shares plunged 38% during Friday's trading session after it reported disappointing second-quarter earnings results. (iStock / iStock)

The company's stock has plummeted nearly 80% this year, closing Tuesday at $10.03.

