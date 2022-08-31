Expand / Collapse search
Bed Bath & Beyond to cut jobs, close underperforming stores as part of turnaround plan

Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond said in a regulatory filing that it could offer shares of its common stock

Bed Bath and Beyond said that it will lay off employees and close underperforming stores as part of a turnaround plan that was announced on Wednesday.

The struggling home goods retailer said it will cut about 20% of its workforce across corporate and supply chain, close 150 lower-producing stores and announced that it secured $500 million in new financing.

The planned announcement came hours after Bed Bath & Beyond said in a regulatory filing that the retailer could offer shares of its common stock, sending shares down as much as 20% in premarket trading.

The size of the potential stock offering was not disclosed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.