Veterans Day 2023: Food deals, discounts and freebies for America's heroes

Veterans Day is fast approaching on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, and Americans will honor the brave men and women who have served this country.

To recognize the sacrifices and dedication of veterans, restaurants nationwide are offering special discounts and deals today, on Veterans Day and beyond.

Whether you’re a veteran yourself or want to pass along to a vet in your circle, keep reading for some of the top chain restaurant deals and freebies in the U.S. in honor of Veterans Day.

Applebee's

Veterans and active duty military can get a free meal when dining at select Applebee’s on Nov. 11, and they will also receive a $5 gift card for a future visit in the next three weeks.

Get the full details on Applebees.com.

Chili's

Veterans can enjoy select entrée items for free in-restaurant dining on Saturday, November 11; get the full details on Chilis.com.

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), will show gratitude to veterans this Saturday, Nov. 11, by offering veterans and active military members a free meal from select menu items at participating locations as well as an offer for a free pizza, pasta, or salad from Nov. 12 to Nov. 21 with the purchase of one of those items.

Visit CPK.com for more.

Dunkin'

At participating Dunkin’ locations, veterans and active duty military can order a free donut of their choice on Nov. 11.

IHOP

Get free pancakes on Nov. 11, with your military ID or proof of service.

Read more details on IHOP.com.

Outback Steakhouse

Active duty military service members and veterans can enjoy a free Bloomin' Onion and beverage with the purchase of an adult entrée in-restaurant on Nov. 11, according to Military.com.

Outback Steakhouse also offers a 10% off discount on the entire check every day with its "Heroes Discount."

Starbucks

Veterans, military service members and military spouses who visit participating U.S. Starbucks stores on Nov. 11 will receive a free tall hot or cold brewed coffee.

Get the full details on Starbucks.com.

Texas de Brazil

Running now until Sunday, Nov. 12, veterans can receive 25% off dinner for their whole party by showing valid military ID to their server before dining.

Read more details on TexasDeBrazil.com

Wendy’s

Active duty military and veterans can enjoy a free breakfast combo on Nov. 11 at participating locations during breakfast hours with valid ID according to Military.com.

White Castle

All veterans and active duty military will receive a free individual combo meal or a breakfast combo meal on Nov. 11 at White Castle.

"This is our way of showing our respect and gratitude to those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, according to PRNewsWire.com.