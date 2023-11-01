Expand / Collapse search
Starbucks

Starbucks holiday drinks, red cups release date revealed: What’s new and what’s returning

Holiday cups and two new drinks will hit US Starbucks stores on Nov. 2

‘Tis the season for Starbucks' holiday traditions.

The coffee franchise announced that its iconic "red cups" will return to U.S. stores on Thursday, Nov. 2, along with the holiday-inspired menu that includes some new additions.

Newcomers to the menu include two non-dairy beverages: the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai and, at select stores that offer Oleato beverages, the Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte. 

Other customer-favorite holiday beverages making a comeback include the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte.

Image 1 of 2

Starbucks holiday favorites like the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte are making a comeback. | Fox News

Additional holiday treats such as the Cranberry Bliss Bar, Gingerbread Loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish will also return. 

All holiday beverages will be served in four new Starbucks holiday hot cup designs and one holiday cold cup.

Starbucks creative director Kristy Cameron described in a press release that this year’s holiday theme is "Share the Joy" — since it’s "our shared human experience and togetherness that makes the season special."

Image 1 of 2

The 2023 Starbucks holiday cup designs are named (left to right) peppermint swirl, party plaid, ribbon spool and bauble wrap. | Fox News

"Starbucks red cups are like little wrapped gifts for our partners and customers," she said.

"My hope is that they feel excitement and joy when they see the cups, and that they want to share them with family and friends." 

The 2023 Starbucks holiday lineup complements the success of last year’s season, which saw record revenue with 10% comp growth, the company shared with Fox News Digital.

This includes the push on cold beverages, which accounted for 75% of drink sales in Q3 of 2023.

Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai

A Starbucks Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai is shown in a holiday cold cup. (Starbucks / Fox News)

As Starbucks most recently introduced the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte to its fall menu, the new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai follows suit.

The beverage combines oat milk and black tea infused with cinnamon and warming spices and is topped with a "sprinkle of spice," Starbucks described in a press release.

"It’s a love letter to gingerbread and ginger," Starbucks senior beverage developer Mat Thornton said in a statement. 

"The gingerbread flavor amplifies the spice of the chai."

Image 1 of 3

Starbucks is offering new drinkware for the holiday season. | Fox News

Starbucks Reserve locations are also introducing new holiday menu items, including a drink trio with a Peppermint Mocha Espresso Martini, Starbucks Reserve Peppermint Mocha and Oleato Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew.

Reserves will also serve seasonal baked goods like the Princi Chocolate Hazelnut Swirl Cake, Pistachio Maritozzo and Apple Crumb Pie and Cranberry Cheese Danish.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle.