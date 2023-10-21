White Castle, others offering complimentary combo meals to current, former military personnel for Veterans Day

White Castle is offering former and current military service members free combo meals on Veterans Day this year.

In a release Friday, the fast-food chain said the deal will be good for one day on Nov. 11.

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can show their ID for a free individual combo meal or a breakfast combo meal. No purchase is necessary.

"This is our way of showing our respect and gratitude to those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military," White Castle Vice President Jamie Richardson said in a statement.

WHITE CASTLE HIRING ROBOTS TO ‘GIVE THE RIGHT TOOLS’ FOR SERVING MORE ‘HOT AND TASTY FOOD’: VP

"This special offer is a small but genuine way of letting them know we appreciate their service and sacrifice," the statement added.

In recognition of Veterans Day, White Castle will also serve their signature burger sliders in American flag-themed boxes.

WHITE CASTLE CELEBRATES 101ST ANNIVERSARY OF THE SLIDER

According to Military.com, other restaurant chains will be offering veterans meal deals Nov. 11, including 7-Eleven, Applebee's, Buffalo Wild Wings and Hooters. Golden Corral will conduct its annual Military Appreciation event Nov. 13.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Founded in 1921, White Castle is the oldest fast-food chain in the U.S., and has over 350 locations nationwide.