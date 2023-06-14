Four Branches Bourbon celebrates National Bourbon Day by telling stories of those who have served

In honor of National Bourbon Day, "Fox & Friends" welcomed the veteran-founded bourbon brand Four Branches Bourbon to the program on Wednesday.

Mike Trott, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and Rick Franco, a veteran of the Marine Corps, are co-founders of Four Branches Bourbon. It's a spirits company that "honors those who have served and supports veteran causes," as noted on "Fox & Friends" on June 14.

Franco reached out to Trott with the hope of creating a barrel of bourbon for the unit in which they served in their agency, Franco said on "Fox & Friends."

BOURBON BONANZA: BUFFALO TRACE CELEBRATES FILLING EIGHT MILLIONTH BARREL OF BOURBON SINCE PROHIBITION

The inspiration behind honoring "those that served in and out of the shadows" comes from a former cadet and Marine officer that Franco met while at the Virginia Military Institute — who died while serving.

"Unfortunately on his first mission, he lost his life, but he saved the life of everyone else. We honor Greg," said Franco.

As Trott and Franco worked together to develop their veteran-inspired bourbon company, it organically grew into an organization that represented all four branches of the military.

The co-founders reached out to a mutual friend, Harold Underdown, a retired Naval Master Chief of the Seals, to join the team, who was immediately "all in."

AMERICAN-MADE, VETERAN-OWNED BUSINESS BUILT ON ‘PATRIOTISM’

"It was at that point [that] we said, 'Hey, we got the Marines, we got the Air Force, we got the Navy. We need the Army guy," Trott said.

The four branches of the military were finally completed when they recruited RJ Casey, a retired Army Special Forces Officer.

The bourbon is made up of over 51% of corn and includes four different grains to represent the four branches of the military, Franco added.

ILLINOIS VETERAN WHO LAUNCHED FIRE DEPARTMENT COFFEE LEAVES FIRE SERVICE TO RUN 'BREW' BUSINESS

Four Branches Bourbon describes the spirit as "a unique four-grain recipe that is smooth upfront with a little bit of bite on the back to give you that Kentucky kiss."

Trott describes the "Kentucky kiss" as a "a little bit of a burn on the back of the tongue, just to let you know you're drinking bourbon, but it doesn't have that burn going down like a lot of [other] whiskey or bourbons," said Trott.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"When we drink, we should drink honorably. And when we sip, we should sip to remember, not to forget," said Franco.