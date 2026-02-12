Stellantis issues 'do not drive' warning for 225,000 vehicles over dangerous air bag issue

Stellantis is urging owners of roughly 225,000 older vehicles in the U.S. to stop driving them immediately if they have not repaired defective Takata air bags.

The warning applies to certain 2003–2016 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram models previously recalled for faulty air bag inflators that can rupture in a crash, the automaker confirmed to FOX Business in an email.

"This action is intended to accelerate the repair of the remaining affected vehicles to safeguard owners, their families and the general public from the risk of serious injury or death," Stellantis said.

The company warned that the chemical propellant inside some Takata air bag inflators can deteriorate over time – especially in hot, humid conditions – increasing the risk of rupture and sending metal fragments into the vehicle cabin.

"If you have one of these vehicles, do not drive it until the repair is completed and the defective air bag is replaced," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Wednesday.

Affected models include:

2007–2009 Chrysler Aspen SUVs

2007–2008 Chrysler Crossfire coupes

2005–2015 Chrysler 300 sedans

2008–2014 Dodge Challenger coupes

2003–2016 Dodge Ram pickup trucks and Dodge Sprinter vans

2004–2009 Dodge Durango SUVs

2005–2012 Dodge Dakota pickup trucks

2005–2008 Dodge Magnum station wagons

2006–2015 Dodge Charger sedans

2007–2016 Jeep Wrangler SUVs

Over 6.6 million Takata air bag inflators have been replaced over the course of more than a decade, but roughly 225,000 vehicles in the U.S. remain unrepaired, according to NHTSA.

"This stop-drive directive is focused on completing repairs on this remaining population," Stellantis said. "Affected customers were notified beginning Feb. 9, and repairs will continue to be performed free of charge."

NHTSA has linked exploding Takata air bags to 28 deaths and more than 400 injuries in the U.S.

"Even minor crashes can result in exploding Takata air bags that can kill or produce life-altering, gruesome injuries," the NHTSA said. "Older model year vehicles put their occupants at higher risk, because older air bags are more likely to explode."

More than 100 million vehicles globally, including 67 million in the U.S., have been recalled over the last 10 years because of defective Takata air bag inflators, according to Reuters.

The stop-drive order comes amid a broader wave of auto recalls.

Jaguar Land Rover is recalling nearly 2,300 electric SUVs in the U.S. over concerns that a high-voltage battery could overheat and increase the risk of fire, the NHTSA announced Tuesday.

Toyota is also recalling about 141,000 Prius and Prius Prime vehicles after discovering that rear doors could unexpectedly open while the car is moving, according to a newly filed report from the Department of Transportation.

