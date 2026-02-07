BMW recalls nearly 90,000 vehicles over engine starter fire risk

BMW North America is recalling nearly 90,000 vehicles due to an engine starter issue, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced Saturday.

The NHTSA said the recall involves 87,394 vehicles in the U.S. and is tied to an engine starter that may overheat, posing a fire risk, according to Reuters.

Dealers will replace the engine starter at no cost to owners, the NHTSA said.

The announcement comes after BMW recalled more than 145,000 vehicles in the U.S. in October over a starter defect that could overheat and spark a fire.

In September, BMW recalled 200,000 vehicles due to a similar issue, bringing the total number of affected vehicles to more than 341,000. Those recalls affected certain 2019–2025 vehicles across six models, including the 2020 340i, X6, 2020–2025 840i, 2020–2022 740Li, and 2019–2020 X7 and X5.

Multiple automakers have issued recalls in recent weeks, including Chrysler, which earlier this week recalled more than 450,000 vehicles and more than 2,000 tow-trailer modules because of a brake light failure that could increase the risk of a crash, the NHTSA said.

Last month, Toyota recalled more than 161,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. due to a software defect that can prevent the rearview camera image from displaying when the vehicle is shifted into reverse.

That recall affected certain 2024 and 2025 Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid models equipped with the automaker’s Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) system, according to the NHTSA.

This week, federal regulators expanded an investigation into 1.27 million Ford F-150 pickup trucks following reports of safety issues related to the vehicles’ transmissions.

The NHTSA said drivers reported unexpected transmission downshifts in the trucks without warning or driver input, often causing temporary rear-wheel lockup or skidding and increasing the risk of a crash.

The probe covers 2015–2017 Ford F-150 trucks equipped with 6R80 transmissions. The F-150 is the best-selling pickup truck in the U.S.

FOX Business reached out to BMW for comment and to the NHTSA for additional information.

FOX Business' Bonny Chu and Reuters contributed to this report.