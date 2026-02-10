Toyota recalls 141K vehicles over doors that could open while driving

Toyota is recalling around 141,000 Prius and Prius Prime vehicles after discovering that rear doors can unexpectedly open while the car is moving, according to a newly filed report from the Department of Transportation.

The recall covers 2023–2026 Toyota Prius models, 2023–2024 Prius Prime vehicles and 2025–2026 Prius Plug-In Hybrid models sold in the U.S.

The issue stems from an electric rear door lock system that can malfunction if water gets inside a door switch, potentially causing a short circuit. Under certain conditions, the rear door may unlatch if it is not locked.

If that were to happen while driving, the door could open, increasing the risk of injury to occupants, particularly rear-seat passengers, Toyota said. If the switch activates while the vehicle is in motion, a warning notification may appear on the dashboard and a buzzer may sound to alert the driver.

It’s not clear how many vehicles may contain the defective part, but Toyota said it confirmed the issue following internal testing and a reported incident overseas.

The company said it is not aware of any related injuries or crashes in the U.S. tied to the defect.

Toyota dealers will modify the left and right rear door switch circuits to prevent the switch from activating, even if it is shorted. The repair will be performed free of charge.

Owners of impacted vehicles will be notified in late March, the company said. Otherwise, owners can visit Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter their vehicle identification number (VIN) or license plate information.