Popeyes sparks memories of 'chicken wars' with new menu item

Popeyes may be on the verge of reviving an old rivalry that centered around fried poultry – this time with chicken nuggets.

On Tuesday, the Louisiana-based fast-food chain, owned by Restaurant Brands International, announced it was adding chicken nuggets to its menus in North America starting on July 27.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % QSR RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC. 63.85 -0.50 -0.78%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The news spark memories of the chicken sandwich wars of 2019, fueled largely by Popeyes’ release of its crispy chicken sandwich, which threatened other major competitors known for the menu item such as Chick-fil-A.

In fact, after the sandwich's release, Popeyes created a social media marketing campaign focused on taking social media jabs at Chick-fil-A, which likewise responded on social media. Immediately, the "chicken sandwich wars" ensued but it proved to be a good business tactic for multiple companies. It became a trending topic on social media with fans weighing in if their favorites were from Popeyes, Wendy’s or Chick-fil-A. Some even reported waiting in long and, in some cases, aggressive lines in order to try out the Popeyes take on the popular meal.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Twitter feud stocked a frenzy and within two weeks, Popeyes had already sold out of its sandwich.

Months later, other fast-food behemoths such as McDonald's decided to get a bite of the action and later debuted their own versions.

On the same day Popeyes announced its new menu item, the company reminded fans of its once-popular debate on Twitter. There were no jabs thrown but the company is seemingly trying to ramp up sales once again – especially as restrictions ease and consumers flock back to restaurants in droves.

HAVE THE CHICKEN SANDWICH WARS GONE TOO FAR?

"Just like our game-changing Chicken Sandwich, our new Chicken Nuggets are unlike anything you may have experienced before," Popeyes Americas President Sami Siddiqui said in a statement.

The company's white meat chicken breast nuggets will be available for purchase in-store, online or through the company's app.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.