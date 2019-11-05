Have the 'chicken sandwich wars' gone too far?

Officials are urging the nation polarized in the "chicken sandwich war" to take a hard look at where we are as human beings after a man was killed Monday night at a Popeyes restaurant in Maryland.

The tragedy gave pause to chicken fanatics nationwide who worried the competition over a fried piece of poultry has gone too far.

The incident erupted when one man accused the other of cutting in front of him at an Oxon Hill Popeyes, according to Jennifer Donelan, director of media relations for the Prince George's County Police Department.

Their fight then spilled outside, where one of the men stabbed the other.

Police said the 28-year-old victim, who has yet to be identified, died less than an hour later at a hospital.

"As human beings, we cannot let things erupt to this level of anger to where a person's life is taken," Donelan told FOX Business. "At the end of the day this should never have happened."

Popeyes resumed selling its chicken sandwich on Sunday after it sold out in two weeks in August. Its social media marketing campaign stoked frenzied demand by taking jabs at competitor Chick-fil-A, which likewise responded.

The chain said there was "no reason" for the man to die.

"We do not yet know whether this was the result of a dispute over one of our products or something unrelated, but there is no reason for someone to lose their life on a Monday night in a parking lot," a Popeyes' spokesperson told FOX Business. "Our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends and we are fully cooperating with local authorities."

Chick-fil-A has not immediately responded to FOX Business' request for comment.

In New York, the lines got so crazy Monday that chicken lovers were paying professionals to wait in line for them.

Videos of arguments and altercations at Popeyes restaurants have popped up on social media in recent days.

Regardless of what the product may be, "the reason that this person was killed was senseless," Donelan said.

Donelan said the department expects to release the victim's identity Tuesday though she could not specify what time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.