Popeyes' chicken sandwich sells out after two weeks

If you haven’t tried it already, it’s much too late for you because Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is officially sold of its new and highly talked about chicken sandwich.

In a video posted to the fast food restaurant’s Twitter account Tuesday, the company shared that it was all out of inventory. Though, it did tease that the popular sandwich may make a return soon.

With over 2,600 restaurants around the U.S., the sandwich was in high demand. A Twitter feud with competitor Chick-fil-A also sparked intrigue and had customers flocking to stores to give it a try—which is a marketing win for Popeyes and the countless social media posts and YouTube reaction videos it earned that either praised or criticized the sandwich.

The Cajun-Creole inspired fried chicken chain launched the sandwich on Aug. 12, a first in the brand’s near 30 years of business. It included a buttered bun, battered crispy chicken, pickles and mayo.

Popeyes, which is a part of Toronto-based Restaurant Brands International Inc., forecasted that demand would last through the end of September, but within two weeks it has run out of inventory to keep the sandwich on its menu.

“As a result, Popeyes restaurants across the country are expected to sell out of the Chicken Sandwich by the end of the week,” spokeswoman Brooke Scher Mogan said in a statement to Adweek.

However, in that same statement, all hope is not lost since Morgan ensured that Popeyes is working “tirelessly” with suppliers to bring this sandwich back to the masses as soon as possible.

When it comes to Popeyes’ other major competitor, KFC, the Kentucky inspired chicken spot experienced a sellout of its own today with meatless nuggets and wing. According to Adweek, the chicken chain owned by Yum Brands, sold out of the limited Beyond Fried Chicken test run at a single Atlanta location in less than five hours.

The notable chicken establishment told Adweek that lines wrapped around the restaurant at 8 a.m. and that the amount of Beyond Fried Chicken customers purchased in that short timeframe is around the same it typically sells of popcorn chicken in a week.

The chain said it will consider customer feedback in its decision on whether there will be a wider test or possible national release.

KFC’s plant-based fried chicken is made by Beyond Meat, and the test made KFC a leader among the chicken establishments with its potential meatless adoption.

