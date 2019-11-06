Popeyes locations are the scenes for viral videos as fights breakout at restaurants

Fights across the nation have persisted outside Popeyes restaurants following a fatal stabbing in Maryland that took the life of a customer.

The return of Popeyes’ chicken sandwich — after the original run saw its supply disappear in a mere two weeks — has seemingly caused scores of fights most of which have since circulated online.

One fight from Edgewood, Md., shows two men tackling each other behind the counter of the restaurant.

Since the fight, sheriff’s deputies have responded to the location two more times for reports of a disturbance, Kyle Andersen, a spokesman for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office told The Baltimore Sun.

In another instance, two men are seen at a drive-through in Ellenton, Fla. The video shows one man being thrown to the ground with the other throwing scores of punches his way. The video was captioned in part: "Don’t worry, they weren’t fighting over the chicken sandwich. This time they were fighting over the mayonnaise."

Meanwhile, at a separate location, a video surfaced showing a woman yelling at an employee behind the counter. The fight quickly escalated to which the employee then jumped over the counter to confront the customer.

The resulting furor over the chicken sandwich's return, however, wasn’t the attention the chain wanted to be associated with its newest permanent menu item, Eric Yaverbaum, head of Ericho Communications, told Fox Business on Wednesday.

Yaverbaum said these incidents aren’t indicative of a looming PR crisis for the chain, rather “they just showcase poor decision making by specific Popeyes customers,” a Popeyes spokesman said.

“Given the sheer virality of the sandwich, it’s easy to play up isolated incidents of insanity as the overarching narrative of chicken sandwich story," he said. The company “would be better suited by not leaning into the sensationalism or avoiding exploiting this latest round of news altogether.”

The latest videos of fights at the restaurants are being posted in the wake of the killing of 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis, who was stabbed to death after cutting in a line for chicken sandwiches at a crowded Popeyes restaurant in Maryland. Davis was attacked by another customer who confronted him, police said.

Popeyes told Fox Business its urging customers to share the love they have with the company — with each other.

“The Chicken Sandwich came back on Sunday and will be available for the long term,” a Popeyes spokesperson said in a statement to Fox Business. “We love our fans and know they love us—we’re asking everyone to share that love with each other and be understanding as the team works hard to get the sandwich back in every one of our guests’ hands.”

Popeyes resumed selling its chicken sandwich on Sunday. It was first released in August, and the chain credited popular demand to its supply selling out that month.

