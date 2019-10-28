Popeyes reveals return date of chicken sandwich

Expand / Collapse search
If you didn't get your hands on Popeye's new chicken sandwich this summer, you've got another chance Sunday, November 3rd.

Popeyes announced Monday it is bringing back the chicken to coincide with National Sandwich Day.   But in a spicy move, turning up the fast-food beef over chicken sandwiches, Popeyes took to Twitter to remind chicken sandwich lovers that's also the day Chick-fil-A is closed.

Back in August, Popeyes launched the chicken sandwich only to see them sell out like hot cakes in just two weeks.  Popeyes told USA Today the chicken sandwich is here to stay as a permanent item on the menu.

Popeyes has reportedly been staffing up ahead of the relaunch, hiring 400 new employees, with at least two new staff members per franchise dedicated specifically to meeting the expected chicken sandwich demand.

There are 2,600 Popeyes locations in the U.S. alone.

