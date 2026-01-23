Nissan recalling over 26,000 vehicles due to door issue that could increase risk of crash

Nissan is recalling 26,432 vehicles due to improperly welded door strikers that could increase the risk of injury or crash.

The Japanese automaker said the issue is specific to its model year 2025 Sentra and Altima sedans, model year 2025-2026 Frontier pickups and 2026 Kicks SUVs. No other Nissan or Infiniti vehicles are affected by the issue.

"Certain Nissan vehicles may have been equipped with one or more door strikers that were improperly welded during the supplier’s manufacturing process," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in the recall report.

"As a result, the door striker wire loop may have insufficient strength and in certain cases could crack and separate from the plate."

The door striker is a key safety feature on a vehicle that keeps doors from opening in a crash.

The NHTSA said if the striker separates from the plate, the "door latch may not retain the door as intended while in motion or during a crash" and could increase the risk of injury to vehicle occupants.

The regulator's report included details about what drivers of affected vehicles can do to identify a warning for a door striker failure, though it cautioned that it can do so without warning.

"Customers may notice a rattling noise from the door striker if only one side of the striker wire is cracked; however, if both sides crack, there may be no warning prior to failure," the NHTSA wrote.

According to NHTSA's chronology of the recall, a technician noticed an issue with the door striker wire in August during a door fit on a 2025 Nissan Sentra, which prompted the company to initiate containment measures, a yard audit and an investigation with its supplier.

An audit of about 23,930 2025 Nissan Sentra vehicles at the company's plant in Mexico identified 12 vehicles with potential door striker issues. The supplier's investigation identified issues in the welding process.

Nissan began evaluating the potential impact of a fractured door assembly on door performance and compliance this month, and, after determining it could potentially lead to the door opening while driving or during a crash, decided to conduct a voluntary recall of potentially affected vehicles.

The NHTSA's announcement noted that Nissan isn't aware of any warranty claims, accidents or injuries related to the issue.

Of the 26,432 vehicles subject to Nissan's recall, NHTSA's announcement said that an estimated 1% have the defect that prompted the safety recall.