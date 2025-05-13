Nissan increases job cuts to 20K by 2027

Japanese carmaker Nissan has increased its planned job cuts by 11,000 as part of its recovery plan "Re-Nissan."

The company now plans to slash a total of 20,000 positions by 2027.

The company described fiscal year (FY) 2024 as a "challenging" period and noted that "rising variable costs, compounded by an uncertain environment" forced it to consider further cuts. Nissan aims to save nearly $3.4 billion (500 billion yen) compared to FY 2024 through its "Re-Nissan" program, according to a press release. This includes not only job cuts but also reducing the number of Nissan plants from 17 to 10 by FY 2027.

Nissan initially announced in November 2024 that it would be cutting 9,000 jobs globally. Additionally, then-Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida volunteered to immediately begin forfeiting half of his monthly compensation, and other executive committee members also volunteered to take pay cuts. Uchida stepped down in April 2025 after the proposed merger between Nissan and Honda fell through.

In FY 2024, Nissan reported 3.346 million units sold globally, and it saw a net loss of over $4.5 billion (670.9 billion yen). The automaker also experienced dips in sales globally, including in China, where the company plans to focus on EVs as part of its recovery program.

The company’s outlook for FY 2025 remains vague as it looks to mitigate the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs. For now, the company said it is "prioritizing U.S.-built products, optimizing local capacity and reallocating tariff-exposed production."

"Given the uncertainty related to [the] tariff environment, the guidance for operating profit, net income and auto-free cash flow for the fiscal year are currently to be determined," Nissan wrote on its website.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who met with Trump in Washington, D.C., back in February, told a Fuji Television morning program on Sunday that he intends to fight for the elimination of U.S. tariffs, according to Reuters. Ishiba reportedly said that trade "discussions have gradually come together" with the U.S. and that the country’s relationship with Trump is "surprisingly good."