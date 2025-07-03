Nissan issues massive recall as faulty part threatens engine failure

Nissan is recalling nearly 443,900 vehicles across certain models under its brand and the Infiniti brand in the U.S. over a faulty part that could cause engine failure.

Engine bearings within the recalled 2021-2024 Nissan Rogue, 2019-2020 Nissan Altima, 2019-2022 Infiniti QX50 and 2022 Infiniti QX55 vehicles might have a "manufacturing defect" that could "cause engine damage and potentially lead to engine failure," according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall report.

The recall report noted the issue was "specific" to vehicles from those models featuring a 3-cylinder 1.5-liter or 4-cylinder 2.0-liter variable compression turbo engine.

Owners may encounter an "abnormal noise" from the engine compartment, rough running, malfunction indicator lights or instrument cluster warning messages if their vehicle is experiencing problems with its bearings, according to the recall report.

Over 37,800 model year 2021-2024 Nissan Rogue, 2019-2020 Nissan Altima, 2019-2022 Infiniti QX50 and 2022 Infiniti QX55 vehicles are also under recall in Canada for the same engine-related issue, according to Nissan.

The automaker told FOX Business the recall was "part of Nissan Group’s ongoing commitment to customer safety."

"A remedy is available, and owners of affected vehicles will receive a notification letter beginning on August 22, 2025, with instructions to bring their vehicle to a Nissan dealer or INFINITI retailer for inspection and repair if necessary," Nissan also said.

At the dealership, staff will swap out the oil pan gasket and engine oil and reprogram the engine control module in recalled vehicles containing 3-cylinder 1.5-liter variable compression engines if they do not find debris during the inspection, according to the NHTSA recall report. In the same situation for 4-cylinder 2.0-liter variable compression engines without debris, they will put new engine oil.

An engine replacement will occur "in the case where specific debris is detected and confirmed by Nissan Powertrain Call Center," the NHTSA report said.

Neither the inspection nor the repairs will cost anything to affected customers.