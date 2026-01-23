Essential winter driving tips as a major storm approaches

A wide swath of winter weather is expected to slam the U.S. through the weekend, moving from the Southwest through Texas and Oklahoma, across the South and Tennessee Valley. It will eventually reach the Mid-Atlantic coast.

Tens of thousands of accidents occur during snow and sleet conditions, according to federal auto regulators. In 2023, there were an estimated 101,390 police-reported traffic crashes linked to wintry weather, 22,293 of which resulted in injuries and 320 of which were fatal, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

NHTSA maintains a standing list of safety tips for drivers during hazardous conditions. That guidance is especially critical as a potentially severe winter storm threatens more than 35 states and places millions under winter storm watches.

Tips from NHTSA on how to stay safe during wintry driving conditions:

The auto regulator said the most basic tip to stay safe in dangerous weather is to slow down because it's harder to control or stop a vehicle on a slick or snow-covered surface. Another simple but critical step is to increase the following distance from vehicles ahead so that there is plenty of time to stop.

It's also important to keep a safe distance from a snow plow and to avoid traveling beside the truck.

"Snow plows travel slowly, make wide turns, stop often, overlap lanes, and exit the road frequently. If you find yourself behind a snow plow, stay far enough behind it and use caution if you pass the plow," NHTSA said.

Tire pressure will also drop when the outside temperature falls, so it is important to ensure each tire is filled to the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended inflation pressure. That will be listed in the owner’s manual and on a label located on the driver's side door frame.

It's important not to inflate tires to the pressure listed on the tire itself, because that is the maximum pressure the tire can hold, not the recommended pressure for the vehicle.

In cold weather, gasoline and diesel engines take more battery power to start, and electric and hybrid-electric vehicles’ driving range can be reduced when the temperature drops, so it is important to have a mechanic check the battery, charging system, belts and for any other needed repairs or replacements.

What to do in an emergency

If the car stops or stalls in the middle of bad weather, drivers need to stay focused on themselves, their passengers, the car and surroundings.

It's also important to stay with the vehicle and not to overexert oneself.

The vehicle needs to be seen if it's stalled, thus it is important to put bright markers on the antenna or windows and keep the interior dome light on.

It's so important to be mindful of carbon monoxide poisoning. Drivers need to make sure their exhaust pipe is clear of any snow. They also need to run their car only sporadically, just long enough to stay warm.

Drivers should not run their car for long periods of time with the windows up or in an enclosed space.