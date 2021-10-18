Jennifer Gates on wedding planning in midst of medical school, Nayel Nassar’s Olympic trials: ‘No small feat’

With Jennifer Gates' wedding day behind her, the daughter of exes Bill Gates and Melinda French is reflecting on the organized chaos that went into planning her and her husband Nayel Nassar's special day.

"Planning a wedding while I was in medical school rotations and Nayel was preparing for the Olympics was no small feat," Jennifer, 25, told Vogue of the hectic happenings leading up to their lavish ceremony.

"But it was so worth it to share such a special day with those closest to us," added Jennifer, who noted that all guests were required to be fully vaccinated as well as receive a negative COVID-19 test before the wedding.

For the nuptials, Jennifer's parents walked her down the aisle at the ceremony which took place on a sprawling 124-acre horse farm in North Salem the Gateses purchased for Jennifer in 2018 after she graduated from Stanford.

MELINDA, BILL GATES WALK JENNIFER GATES DOWN THE AISLE IN LAVISH WEEKEND WEDDING FESTIVITIES

Jennifer said she and Nassar were conjoined in their focus on keeping the big day "about us and our love."

"One piece of advice we were given [throughout the planning process] was to remember that this day is about us and our love," she added. "I think we really kept that at the center of our minds while planning, and we also tried to ensure that our families and friends were able to enjoy themselves."

BILL GATES, DAUGHTER JENNIFER SHARE LOVING EMBRACE AT WEDDING REHEARSAL ALSO ATTENDED BY HIS EX-WIFE MELINDA

Jennifer also dished on the details of the couple's extravagant affair, sharing that the festivities began with a Katb el Kitab, the Islamic marriage ceremony, on Friday and the "main ceremony took place on Saturday."

"It was a beautiful fall day, and we had just finished taking photos when the rain started," she told Vogue. "The ceremony was facilitated by a longtime family friend, and we both wrote our own vows. It was a really special and intimate moment."

For her wedding gown, Jennifer wore an A-line Vera Wang Haute ensemble which featured hand appliqué French macrame lace on the bodice, sleeves that featured a long train and a veil to match.

As for the groom – Nassar kept it classic in an Armani tux with a Lily of the Valley boutonniere—to match the bride’s bouquet—pinned to his lapel, according to Vogue.

"Vera and her whole team were so wonderful to work with, and made my dream dress come true," Jennifer explained to the outlet. "She is an icon in the fashion industry and a trailblazer as a woman who changed careers late and followed her passions. From our first meeting, I knew that I was in such good hands."

Following the ceremony, guests made their way into a tent to let loose at the reception.

Prior to making her second grand entrance, Jennifer changed into another gown by Vera Wang Haute that featured a square neckline, nude tulle lining and embellished with hand appliqué French macrame lace on the skirt and straps.

Jennifer and Nassar called their friend and artist Harry Hudson to perform his song, "Yellow Lights," which set the stage for a sweet first dance before the dinner party by Jean Georges and Creative Edge Catering kicked into high gear.

BILL GATES' STEPMOM, MIMI GARDNER GATES TURNS HEADS FOR THE HAT SHE WORE WHILE ARRIVING FOR JENNIFER’S WEDDING

"After such a meaningful ceremony, we wanted our friends and family to enjoy great food and entertainment," Jennifer told Vogue. "It was a beautiful evening and a dream come true for both of us!"

Guests also dug into a six-layer floral-adorned cake – a creation from Sylvia Weinstock for Ladurée.

Jennifer said the big day and the evening as a whole proved much-needed after a year of ups and downs not only for her family but many of the visiting guests.

"It’s been a challenging year, both collectively with the pandemic and for our families going through transitions," she said. "But our love for one another has been a constant. Being able to celebrate our wedding with our closest friends and family was a dream come true."

The luxurious, star-studded event took weeks of planning. Photos that surfaced las week showed the expansive property being transformed into an opulent wedding venue, complete with a stage, elaborate pavilions, floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors and a stage.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Meanwhile, Friday’s rehearsal dinner served as the first time Bill was photographed with his now-ex-wife following their divorce. The couple announced in May that they were splitting after 27 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in early August.

Fox Business’ Melissa Roberto and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.