Bill and Melinda Gates announce end of 27-year marriage

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest private charitable foundation

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates provides insight into the causes of the energy crisis in Texas on ‘Fox News Sunday.’  video

Bill Gates addresses critics of climate change push amid Texas winter storm fallout

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife of 27  Melinda Gates said in a statement on Monday that they intended to end their marriage.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the pair said in a statement. "We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

The pair have run the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation together for more than 20 years and have three children together.

They said they intended to continue to work together on the foundation and still held a shared belief in the mission of helping people across the world.

In terms of their relationship, Bill and Melinda Gates said they no longer saw a path toward growing together.

Bill Gates is one of the richest individuals in the world, with a net worth estimated at $130.5 billion according to Forbes.

This story is developing, please check back for updates.