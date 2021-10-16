Bill Gates, daughter Jennifer share loving embrace at wedding rehearsal also attended by his ex-wife Melinda

Bill Gates was photographed sharing a loving embrace with his oldest child, daughter Jennifer Gates, at her wedding rehearsal on Friday ahead of the big event on Saturday.

The 25-year-old billionaire's daughter is set to wed fellow professional equestrian Nayel Nassar on Saturday at the North Salem estate the Microsoft co-founder purchased for $15.82 million .

Photos taken from Friday's lavish festivities show the bride-to-be sharing a sweet moment with her father outdoors on the property. Jennifer looked elegant in a white dress paired with a matching cropped jacket. Her hair was pulled back in a ponytail.

Gates appeared in good spirits ahead as the wedding weekend kicked off. According to reports, the wedding is likely to cost the Gates family "at least" $2 million.

Another photo shows the famous father and daughter in conversation while on a deck at the property. The two were seen sipping drinks as other attendees, including her younger siblings Rory and Phoebe Gates, were also spotted socializing.

It appeared Jennifer had an outfit change in between the picture-taking. She was spotted in a form-fitting white gown that showed off her shoulders. She accessorized her look with a sparkly white handbag.

Friday's events were also significant in that it was the first time Bill was photographed with his now-ex-wife Melinda, 57, following their divorce. The couple announced in May that they were splitting after 27 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in early August.

The sprawling 124-acre horse farm that's been turned into the couple's wedding venue is located in North Salem, just 35 miles outside of Manhattan. The property features featuring multiple barns, paddocks, and training rings. The neighborhood is also home to some other household names, such as former "Late Show" host David Letterman. Georgina Bloomberg, also an equestrian, owns a horse farm nearby. Her father, former presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, reportedly snagged the property for her.

According to Architectural Digest , the Gates' multi-million dollar home was previously owned by Duncan Dayton, heir to the Dayton-Hudson Corporation, now known as the Target Corporation.

Meanwhile, recent photos showed there was a massive overhaul to the property in recent weeks in preparation for the nuptials. Elaborate pavilions have been built on the property with floor-to-ceiling windows and hardwood floors in addition to a stage, the New York Post reported.

It's also a fitting location for the soon-to-be newlyweds. Nassar, 30, represented Egypt this past summer in the Tokyo Olympics. He also rides out of Evergate Stables , which has two locations purchased through a Gates family trust. Meanwhile, Jennifer, also a medical student , is an accomplished equestrian who was part of the Longines Global Champions Tour and the Global Champions League. She's competed in shows all over the U.S. and in Europe.

The couple met on the prestigious show-jumping circuit and got engaged in January 2020. At the time, Jennifer shared the news on Instagram , with a photo of the two of them on a ski vacation. "Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind," she wrote.

"Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over," Jennifer gushed.

Nayel was just as delighted at the thought of spending forever with the Microsoft founder's daughter. In his own post announcing their engagement, he wrote, "SHE SAID YES!! I'm feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now. Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more. I can't wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can't imagine mine without you anymore. Love you more than you can possibly imagine, and thank you for making every single day feel like a dream to me. Here's to forever!"

FOX Business' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.