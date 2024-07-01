Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez live it up during Greek vacation

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have been living it up in Greece as the engaged couple spend some vacation time there.

Photos taken early last week showed the billionaire Amazon founder and his fiancée riding in a boat with Tony Gonzalez and the former NFL player’s wife, October.

Sanchez used to date Gonzalez and has one adult child with him.

The group, all dressed casually, seated themselves in the bow of the boat and engaged in conversation, the Daily Mail reported.

SEE JEFF BEZOS AND LAUREN SANCHEZ STEP OUT AT COACHELLA

Bezos and Sanchez have been spotted multiple times in Greece over the past few weeks. Their vacation reportedly started in early June.

Most recently, the couple did water sports with each other and friends, zipping around on black jet skis, according to Page Six. Kim Kardashian, a friend of Sanchez, apparently participated in that fun.

Bezos and Sanchez have visited Mykonos and Hydra while on vacation, per the outlet.

The couple have been using Bezos’ massive sailing yacht as their home away from home during their time in Greece, according to Page Six. The Koru, as the vessel is called, features a few luxurious decks and is 417-feet-long.

JEFF BEZOS, LAUREN SANCHEZ HIT ST. BARTS

The yacht also hit quite few spots last summer while Bezos and Sanchez traveled around the Mediterranean as a newly engaged couple. The locales included Spain, Italy and Croatia.

Koru cost Bezos nearly $500 million to build, per reports.

SEE WHAT LAUREN SANCHEZ, JEFF BEZOS WORE TO MET GALA

The Amazon co-founder has a personal fortune that, as of Monday afternoon, hovered around $213.9 billion, according to Forbes. Much of that stems from his stake in the e-commerce giant.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 197.20 +3.95 +2.04%

Bezos has offloaded tens of millions of Amazon shares this year. He remained the owner of roughly 936.675 million of them as of late May, according to an SEC filing.