Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez live it up during Greek vacation

They took a boat out with Tony and October Gonzalez last week

OneWorld Properties CEO Peggy Olin speaks with FOX News Digital about the hype around Amazon’s Jeff Bezos relocating from Seattle to Miami. video

Miami is ‘buzzing’ over Jeff Bezos’ move: Peggy Olin

OneWorld Properties CEO Peggy Olin speaks with FOX News Digital about the hype around Amazon’s Jeff Bezos relocating from Seattle to Miami.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have been living it up in Greece as the engaged couple spend some vacation time there.

Photos taken early last week showed the billionaire Amazon founder and his fiancée riding in a boat with Tony Gonzalez and the former NFL player’s wife, October.  

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos on a boat with her ex, Tony Gonzales and his current wife, October

Lauren Sanchez enjoys a Greek vacation with billionaire fiancé Jeff Bezos - and ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez and his wife, October on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Mega / Mega)

Sanchez used to date Gonzalez and has one adult child with him. 

The group, all dressed casually, seated themselves in the bow of the boat and engaged in conversation, the Daily Mail reported.

Bezos and Sanchez have been spotted multiple times in Greece over the past few weeks. Their vacation reportedly started in early June. 

Jeff Bezos hops up on a ramp to get back on a boat

Bezos — who began dating Sánchez in 2019 and proposed to her in 2023 — entered the relationship with four kids. (Mega / Mega)

Most recently, the couple did water sports with each other and friends, zipping around on black jet skis, according to Page Six. Kim Kardashian, a friend of Sanchez, apparently participated in that fun.

Lauren Sanchez in a low-cut top and cut-off jean shorts

The Amazon founder, 60, and his glamorous lady love were seen boarding a small boat and taking a stroll with Gonzalez and his Modern Family actress wife. (Mega / Mega)

Bezos and Sanchez have visited Mykonos and Hydra while on vacation, per the outlet.

The couple have been using Bezos’ massive sailing yacht as their home away from home during their time in Greece, according to Page Six. The Koru, as the vessel is called, features a few luxurious decks and is 417-feet-long.

The yacht also hit quite few spots last summer while Bezos and Sanchez traveled around the Mediterranean as a newly engaged couple. The locales included Spain, Italy and Croatia.

Koru cost Bezos nearly $500 million to build, per reports.

The Amazon co-founder has a personal fortune that, as of Monday afternoon, hovered around $213.9 billion, according to Forbes. Much of that stems from his stake in the e-commerce giant.

AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 197.20 +3.95 +2.04%

Bezos has offloaded tens of millions of Amazon shares this year. He remained the owner of roughly 936.675 million of them as of late May, according to an SEC filing.