Lifestyle

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez enjoy sun, superyacht

Koru superyacht is 417 feet long

MarineMax CEO Brett McGill highlights his company’s success throughout the pandemic and shares what makes the boat, yacht industry unique in a time of economic uncertainty. video

Yacht industry CEO shares successes despite economic struggles

MarineMax CEO Brett McGill highlights his company’s success throughout the pandemic and shares what makes the boat, yacht industry unique in a time of economic uncertainty.

Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez recently took in the sun on the Amazon founder’s massive superyacht.

The pair’s outing on the Koru took place earlier in the week when the 417-foot ship spent time near the coast of Spain’s Mallorca island, TMZ reported Tuesday. Other guests were also seen on its decks with the two, according to photos. 

It reportedly marked Bezos and Sanchez’s first time on the superyacht.

Jeff Bezos on his yacht with Lauren Sanchez in a swimsuit

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are shown relaxing on his new superyacht in Mallorca, Spain. (COBRA-DUNES / BACKGRID)

The Oceanco-built vessel is a three-mast sailing yacht with a few luxurious decks, according to Boat International.

Its making took several years, with the process encountering an issue in 2022 about the ship fitting under a bridge near where it was being constructed in the Netherlands. The ship was ultimately towed without having to disassemble the bridge, a move the billionaire had offered to fund that got scrapped after public outcry, FOX Business previously reported.

JEFF BEZOS' NEW YACHT IN THE NETHERLANDS UNDER FIRE, THOUSANDS RSVP TO THROW EGGS AT IT

One photo captured earlier in the week appeared to show Bezos and a bikini-clad Sanchez standing near the ship’s wheel.

Their relationship dates back several years. The Amazon founder previously had a 25-year marriage with MacKenzie Scott until 2019.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 118.15 +2.65 +2.29%

The yacht that Bezos and Sanchez enjoyed is reportedly worth nearly $500 million.

Forbes pegged Bezos’ net worth to be hovering around $139.3 billion on Thursday afternoon, according to the magazine’s real-time tracker. It pointed to Amazon as the source of his massive personal fortune.

Amazon

.

BILLIONAIRE BEZOS, MUSK SLIDE IN FORBES WORLD'S RICHEST LIST

In the e-commerce giant’s latest proxy statement, it reported Bezos having 12.3% of common stock as of Feb. 22. Amazon’s share price has seen increases both year-to-date and over 12 months, rising more than 36% in the former time frame and 9% in the latter.

Bradford Betz contributed to this report.