Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle
Published

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez to hit Met Gala for first time as couple

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have been engaged since early last summer

close
The DOJ has sued apple, alleging violations of antitrust video

White House invites Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos to state dinner despite DOJ lawsuits against Apple, Amazon

The DOJ has sued apple, alleging violations of antitrust

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are going to the Met Gala in the evening.

It will mark the first time the Amazon founder and his fiancee have done so as a couple if they do indeed show up at Monday night’s high-fashion event, according to Page Six and other outlets.

FOX Business reached out to a Bezos and Sanchez representative for comment.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at the Monse Maison Pre-Met Cocktail Celebration held at La Mercerie on May 5, 2024 in New York, New York. (Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Met Gala "provides the department with its primary source of annual funding for exhibitions, publications, acquisitions, operations and capital improvements," per the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It is held at the New York City art museum’s Fifth Avenue location each year.

JEFF BEZOS, LAUREN SANCHEZ GET AND GIVE PHILANTHROPY AWARDS

Attendees are expected to dress in accordance with this year’s "The Garden of Time" dress code.

Just a day before the highly-anticipated event, the couple spent time together in the Big Apple at the Monse Maison Pre-Met Cocktail Celebration, according to reports.

AMAZON FOUND JEFF BEZOS, LAUREN SANCHEZ ENGAGED: REPORT

Sanchez described the form-fitting number she wore to that event as the "perfect little black dress" in a Sunday social media post.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos at the Monse Maison Pre-Met Cocktail Celebration held at La Mercerie on May 5, 2024 in New York, New York. (Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Monse belongs to the Oscar de la Renta Creative Directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia.

Bezos has hit the Met Gala on a couple of prior occasions, most recently in 2019. That year, the event’s theme was "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

Bezos at past met gala

Kendall Jenner, Jeff Bezos and Jared Leto attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty Images)

The billionaire Amazon founder and Sanchez have been engaged since May of last year. Prior to getting engaged, their relationship had spanned nearly five years.

SEE JEFF BEZOS AND LAUREN SANCHEZ STEP OUT AT COACHELLA

She told Vogue in November she was "looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos."