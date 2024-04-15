Expand / Collapse search
See Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez step out at Coachella

The Amazon founder and his fiancee attended shows on at least two nights of Coachella's first weekend

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez spent some quality time together over the weekend as they took in music at Coachella.

The festival, held in Indio, California each year, often draws big names as both performers and spectators. The first of two weekends took place April 12-14 this year.

At Coachella, the engaged couple watched artists like Lana Del Rey and Tyler, The Creator, according to the Daily Mail.

ONE TIME USAGE ONLY Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, and Corey Gamble enjoy Lana Del Rey during the first weekend of the Coachella Music Festival

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, and Corey Gamble enjoy Lana Del Rey during the first weekend of the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California on Friday, April 12, 2024.  (Backgrid / Backgrid)

Del Rey, known for songs like "Summertime Sadness" and "West Coast," performed her Coachella set for the first weekend on Friday. Meanwhile, the rapper took the main stage late Saturday night.

JEFF BEZOS, LAUREN SANCHEZ ENJOY SUN, SUPERYACHT

The pair looked slightly more dressed up Saturday for Tyler, The Creator. For his show, the billionaire Amazon founder sported a leather jacket, and Sanchez rocked a reflective dress, according to photos.

Image 1 of 2

Jeff Bezos and fiancee Lauren Sanchez enjoys Tyler, The Creator's headlining set during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California on Saturday, April 13, 2024. | Backgrid

The appearances at Coachella came just days after Bezos and Sanchez dressed to the nines for a state dinner held by President Joe Biden at the White House for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. They also went to an Oscars party in March.

JEFF BEZOS, LAUREN SANCHEZ TAKE IN MIAMI'S ART BASEL

On Sunday, Sanchez gave her Coachella makeup artist and hair stylist shoutouts on Instagram, writing, "Thank you both."

Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Festivalgoers attend the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella / Getty Images)

Coachella is slated April 19-21 to hold its second weekend. The two-weekend festival and its influx of attendees give the local area a major economic boost each year, according to reports.

AMAZON FOUNDER JEFF BEZOS, LAUREN SANCHEZ ENGAGED: REPORT

Bezos proposed to Sanchez in May of last year. In December, she told Vogue that she was "looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos."