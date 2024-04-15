See Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez step out at Coachella

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez spent some quality time together over the weekend as they took in music at Coachella.

The festival, held in Indio, California each year, often draws big names as both performers and spectators. The first of two weekends took place April 12-14 this year.

At Coachella, the engaged couple watched artists like Lana Del Rey and Tyler, The Creator, according to the Daily Mail.

Del Rey, known for songs like "Summertime Sadness" and "West Coast," performed her Coachella set for the first weekend on Friday. Meanwhile, the rapper took the main stage late Saturday night.

The pair looked slightly more dressed up Saturday for Tyler, The Creator. For his show, the billionaire Amazon founder sported a leather jacket, and Sanchez rocked a reflective dress, according to photos.

The appearances at Coachella came just days after Bezos and Sanchez dressed to the nines for a state dinner held by President Joe Biden at the White House for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. They also went to an Oscars party in March.

On Sunday, Sanchez gave her Coachella makeup artist and hair stylist shoutouts on Instagram, writing, "Thank you both."

Coachella is slated April 19-21 to hold its second weekend. The two-weekend festival and its influx of attendees give the local area a major economic boost each year, according to reports.

Bezos proposed to Sanchez in May of last year. In December, she told Vogue that she was "looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos."