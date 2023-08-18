Expand / Collapse search
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez hit Dubrovnik as they continue lavish European yacht vacation

Photos showed Bezos and Sanchez holding hands in Croatia

The Amazon founder, and the world's third-richest person, agreed to pay $68 million for an estate in Indian Creek, a man-made barrier island near Miami, Florida. (The Mega Agency) video

Amazon's Jeff Bezos buys new mega mansion in exclusive Miami island

The Amazon founder, and the world's third-richest person, agreed to pay $68 million for an estate in Indian Creek, a man-made barrier island near Miami, Florida. (The Mega Agency)

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and fiancé Lauren Sanchez had an outing with a celebrity couple earlier in the week as they continued their summer vacation by yacht in Europe.  

The recently-engaged pair appeared Wednesday to enjoy a visit to Croatia, holding hands and walking down a street in the seaside city of Dubrovnik. While exploring the city, they had the company of singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom, who have been engaged for a few years, according to Page Six.

Bezos and Sanchez's outing in Croatia marked the couple’s latest since getting engaged in Europe earlier in the summer.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez in Croatia

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom enjoy a leisurely walk along the famous Stradun street in Dubrovnik, Croatia, Wednesday,August 16, 2023. The group seemed to be enjoying each other's company. (Backgrid / Backgrid)

The outlet first reported in May about the couple becoming engaged. They had been together for several years prior to that. 

AMAZON FOUNDER JEFF BEZOS, LAUREN SANCHEZ ENGAGED: REPORT

In one photo taken Wednesday in Dubrovnik, Bezos and Sanchez could be seen talking to the "Firework" singer with Bloom in the background. They also met up with Usher in the city, according to Page Six.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in Croatia

The Amazon founder and his fiancé have been spotted on multiple occasions in Europe over the course of the summer, including near Mallorca, Spain, in May and Portofino, Italy, in June. Photos from those instances showed them taking in the sun on Bezos’ massive superyacht.

Amazon.com Inc

Bezos’ Koru is a three-mast sailing yacht with a few luxurious decks, according to Boat International. He and Sanchez’s first outing on the nearly $500 million, 417-foot Oceanco-built vessel reportedly took place in May.

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS OF SANCHEZ ABOARD BEZOS' SUPERYACHT

The ship served as the setting for their recent engagement party, Page Six reported.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in Croatia

The Amazon founder has a personal fortune of $155.3 billion as of Friday afternoon, according to Forbes.

Earlier this week, Sanchez said on Instagram that she and Bezos were "creating a Maui Fund and are dedicating $100 million to help Maui get back on its feet now and over the coming years as the continuing needs reveal themselves." The Hawaiian island has been hit hard by wildfires, leaving at least 111 people dead and potentially billions worth of damage.

JEFF BEZOS AND LAUREN SANCHEZ OFFER $100 MILLION TO MAUI RECOVERY EFFORT