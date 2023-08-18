Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez hit Dubrovnik as they continue lavish European yacht vacation

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and fiancé Lauren Sanchez had an outing with a celebrity couple earlier in the week as they continued their summer vacation by yacht in Europe.

The recently-engaged pair appeared Wednesday to enjoy a visit to Croatia, holding hands and walking down a street in the seaside city of Dubrovnik. While exploring the city, they had the company of singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom, who have been engaged for a few years, according to Page Six.

Bezos and Sanchez's outing in Croatia marked the couple’s latest since getting engaged in Europe earlier in the summer.

The outlet first reported in May about the couple becoming engaged. They had been together for several years prior to that.

In one photo taken Wednesday in Dubrovnik, Bezos and Sanchez could be seen talking to the "Firework" singer with Bloom in the background. They also met up with Usher in the city, according to Page Six.

The Amazon founder and his fiancé have been spotted on multiple occasions in Europe over the course of the summer, including near Mallorca, Spain, in May and Portofino, Italy, in June. Photos from those instances showed them taking in the sun on Bezos’ massive superyacht.

Bezos’ Koru is a three-mast sailing yacht with a few luxurious decks, according to Boat International. He and Sanchez’s first outing on the nearly $500 million, 417-foot Oceanco-built vessel reportedly took place in May.

The ship served as the setting for their recent engagement party, Page Six reported.

The Amazon founder has a personal fortune of $155.3 billion as of Friday afternoon, according to Forbes.

Earlier this week, Sanchez said on Instagram that she and Bezos were "creating a Maui Fund and are dedicating $100 million to help Maui get back on its feet now and over the coming years as the continuing needs reveal themselves." The Hawaiian island has been hit hard by wildfires, leaving at least 111 people dead and potentially billions worth of damage.

