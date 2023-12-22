Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez hit St. Barts

Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez recently appeared together on a Caribbean island as they vacationed and did some celebrating.

The couple, who have been together for several years, walked near the water in St. Barts before Christmas around the time of Sanchez’s 54th birthday, photos showed.

At one point, a sunglasses-wearing Bezos appeared to wave while holding one of Sanchez’s hands. She, too, sported a pair of shades, along with a cropped top and some shorts.

Bezos and Sanchez used the Amazon founder’s massive sailing yacht for the vacation, according to reports. They first took the nearly $500 million ship out over the summer.

The couple have gone to St. Barts in the past, including trips close to the winter holidays in 2019 and 2021, the New York Post and FOX Business have previously reported.

While in St. Barts earlier in the week, Bezos and Sanchez also got together with some friends and family as part of activities ringing in Sanchez’s birthday, the Daily Mail reported.

Sanchez turned 54 in early December.

Earlier this month, Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were seen in Florida as they took in some sights at Art Basel Miami Beach.

Bezos and Sanchez have been engaged since May, when he popped the question. She told Vogue last month that the couple were "still thinking about the wedding" and "what it’s going to be."

His birthday is rapidly approaching, with the Amazon founder slated to turn 60 on Jan. 12.

"It’s a huge birthday," Sanchez told Vogue, adding that there was "no slowing" Bezos "down."

"He works all the time," she reportedly said.

Bezos, who is the executive chair of Amazon, also created Blue Origin. The aerospace company saw its New Shepard reusable rocket take off earlier this month in what became its first mission since September 2022. The suborbital flight spanned 10 minutes and 13 seconds.

The Amazon founder has a personal fortune of $176 billion, according to Forbes.