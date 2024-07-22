Italian estate with historic 'Mona Lisa' connection hits the market for $19.66M

An Italian villa built in the 1300s is on the market in Scandicci, Italy — with an asking price of $19.66 million.

The astounding estate was once home to the family of Francesco del Giocondo, husband of the noblewoman painted in the "Mona Lisa."

Del Giocondo commissioned Leonardo da Vinci to paint a portrait of his wife, Lisa.

The priceless painting is on display in the Louvre Museum in Paris, France.

Diletta Giorgolo, head of residential at Italy Sotheby's International Realty, told FOX Business in an emailed statement that the villa is one of the oldest properties in the immediate vicinity of Florence.

The Villa di Montaguglione, now known as Villa Antinori, sits on the left bank of the Arno River just three miles outside the center of Florence.

"Its Renaissance-era architecture speaks volumes about its historical significance and artistic value, making it a true gem for anyone who appreciates European history and culture," said Giorgolo.

The villa is adorned with period details and has 14 rooms and 15 bathrooms.

Giorgolo said that "potential buyers are likely to be individuals with a deep appreciation for history and art, particularly those who have a special affinity for the Renaissance period of Florence."

Sitting on nearly 67 acres with its own private hexagonal chapel, Villa Antinori has other buildings on the property with a tennis court and swimming pool.

The garden is rich with roses and symmetrically arranged flowerbeds, including a large spur-shaped "knight's staircase," the real estate agency said.

Many notable historical figures have reportedly graced the villa with their presence.

The Italian government hosted Austrian Chancellor Kurt von Schuschnigg at the estate following the assassination of his predecessor, Engelbert Dollfuss, in August 1934.

"This home offers them the unique opportunity to own and live in a piece of Renaissance history, surrounded by timeless beauty and cultural significance," said Giorgolo.

It is rumored that General Jean-Baptiste-Jules Bernadotte stayed at the Villa during Napoleon Bonaparte's Italian campaign.

A portrait of a woman, said to have been left by him, remains in one of the rooms.