Historic Washington DC home that’s welcomed Presidents Biden, Obama, Clinton is for sale at $10M

A home in Georgetown, Washington, D.C., has gone on the market for a whopping $9.99 million.

The historical lot in the uber-popular Georgetown neighborhood is one of the oldest residential spots in the area, according to Sotheby’s, the real estate firm that is handling the property.

Sotheby’s listed the eight bedroom, seven-and-a-half bathroom home as first being built as a structure in 1703 when it served as an "overlooker" — thanks to the grant of the Rock of Dumbarton, which deemed 795 acres in the area overlooking the Potomac River, according to Dumbarton House.

In 1796, the first deed of real estate was transferred from landowner Mr. Thomas Beall to Andrew White, per Michael Rankin of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

The spot then went to Wolf Nordlinger, who applied for the structure to be a single-family dwelling spot in 1891, also according to Rankin.

The property at 3032 N. Street N.W. stands today thanks to the Nordlinger family — and has had several owners since then.

Some notable owners over the years, said Rankin, included former ambassador and New York governor W. Averell Harriman in 1970.

The Democratic politician and business executive welcomed other distinguished guests throughout the next 25 years of ownership, including presidents, vice presidents, senators and diplomats.

The current owner of the property purchased the home in 1995 from Pamela Harriman, a U.S. ambassador to France and prominent member of the Democratic Party, per Michael Rankin of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

(She wed W. Averell Harriman in 1971, and they were married until his death in 1986.)

Sotheby’s added that the home has been visited by Stephen Hawking, President Obama, President Clinton, then-Sen. Joe Biden, Al Gore, D.C. city mayors, chief justices and more.

After renovations and restoration efforts over the years, the home still holds historical value and charm while also including an up-to-date and modern kitchen.

With 12-foot ceilings, the home — just over 9,000 square feet — is on 0.17 acres and is on the market for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Other unique features of the Georgetown home include a large dining room, a backyard patio, multiple sitting rooms, fireplaces and a rooftop terrace.

For more information on the unique home, anyone can visit sothebysrealty.com.

FOX Business reached out to Rankin for further comment.