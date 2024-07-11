Police in Italy seize $1M worth of 'oily substance' falsely marketed as 'extra virgin olive oil'

In an effort to curb fraudsters, Italian authorities have recently nailed some suspects who were creating faulty olive oil to sell for profit.

With search warrants, police searched 18 garages and warehouses, finding 71 tons of an "oily substance" marketed as "extra virgin olive oil" in cans and tanks in the Puglia region, according to a recent press release issued by the Carabinieri, an Italian police force.

In the end, it was 42 tons of packaged, fake olive oil that was uncovered and ready to sell.

The seven suspects are responsible for "criminal association aimed at the sophistication of food substances intended for marketing, and fraud in public military supplies and adulteration," said the release.

The total cost of items reportedly amounts to nearly $1 million.

The Carabinieri took to X to reveal the findings.

Video shows officers analyzing equipment and the tons of oil that was discovered.

In addition, authorities took packaging equipment, numerous labels, a van used for the transport of oil, forklifts, computer equipment and various commercial documentation useful for investigations.

One hundred and 74 bottles of Champagne were also found.

Investigators are now studying 1,145 customs excise duty stamps found for forgery, said the release.

The European Commission lists olive oil as "one of the most mislabeled food" items on the continent, according to a 2022 report.

"All concerned violations with marketing standards of olive oil found through official controls on the market, most notably selling Olive Oil as Extra Virgin Olive Oil and thus suggesting a higher quality product," the report states.

The International Olive Oil Council defines extra virgin olive oil as having "a free acidity, expressed as oleic acid, of not more than 0.8 grams per 100 grams."

FOX Business reached out to the International Olive Oil Council for comment.